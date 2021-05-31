No further League games for Leitrim as GAA announce details of Allianz NFL Division 4 Shield Final between Sligo and Wexford

Terry Hyland will be on the lookout for challenge games in the coming weeks after Croke Park announced that the proposed Allianz NFL Division 4 Shield series will go straight to a final between Sligo and Wexford.

With the Leitrim boss anxious to get another game under his belt, it was expected that Leitrim would play Wexford in the Division 4 Shield Semi-Finals as the fourth placed team taking on the Division 4 South third placed team.

However, the GAA have announced that there will be no Shield Semi-Finals and Sligo and Wexford will face each other in Portlaoise on Sunday, June 13.

Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada will, however, see action over that weekend with the Division 3 Semi-Final between Derry and Limerick taking place at the Carrick-on-Shannon ground.

Had Leitrim been drawn to face Wexford in a Shield semi-final, that would have meant that there would be no Division 4 Shield Final as Sligo are due to face Mayo in the opening round of the Connacht Senior Football Championship on June 26, and by rule introduced by the GAA, no teams involved in action on the opening weekend of the championship could take place in the League Finals and that the title will be shared.

The ruling means that should Kerry defeat Tyrone in the Division 1 Semi-Final, they would share the title with the winners of the Donegal v Dublin tie while a number of other Division Finals will also not take place now.

Roscommon will travel to Armagh's Gaelic Grounds to take on Armagh in a Division 1 relegation playoff on Sunday, June 13, with the loser relegated to Division 2 for 2022 while Cavan will face Wicklow in Navan on Saturday, June 12, in the Division 3 relegation playoff. Longford will take on Tipperary in the Division 3 relegation semi-final on Sunday, June 13, in Longford.

The full list of fixtures is as follows:

SATURDAY JUNE 12

Division 1 semi-finals: Kerry v Tyrone in Killarney, 5pm; Donegal v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni, 7.15pm

Division 2 relegation play-offs: Cork v Westmeath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm; Down v Laois, Newry, 6.15pm

Division 3 semi-finals: Derry v Limerick, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4pm; Offaly v Fermanagh, Tullamore, 6pm

Division 3 relegation play-off: Cavan v Wicklow, Navan, 2pm

Division 4 semi-final: Carlow v Louth, Carlow, 4pm

SUNDAY JUNE 13

Division 1 relegation play-offs: Armagh v Roscommon in Armagh, 3pm; Monaghan v Galway in Clones, 3.45pm

Division 2 semi-finals: Clare v Mayo in Ennis, 1.45pm; Kildare v Meath in Newbridge, 2pm

Division 3 relegation play-off: Longford v Tipperary, Longford, 3.45pm

Division 4 semi-final: Waterford v Antrim in Fraher Field, 12.15pm

Division 4 shield final: Sligo v Wexford in Portlaoise, 3pm