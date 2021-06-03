Leitrim away to Fermanagh and at home to Clare in TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship

Leitrim will face a trip to Fermanagh on Saturday, June 10, and a home game against Clare the following week after the fixtures for this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship were revealed this evening.

Hugh Donnelly’s side will face Division 3 team Fermanagh on Saturday, July 10, avoiding a clash with the Leitrim Men’s team Connacht Senior Championship semi-final against either Mayo or Sligo the following day.

The Ladies will then host Division 2 team Clare in their second game on Sunday July 18, with Clare meeting Fermanagh a week later at home.

The top two teams in Leitrim’s Group 2 will qualify for quarter-finals with the winner of group 2 facing the second placed team from Group 3 that features Roscommon, Kildare and Laois while the runner-up in the group will take on the winner of group 1 which includes Westmeath, Longford, Wexford and Sligo.

The quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of August 7-8, with the semi-finals a week later on August 14/15 and the final in Croke Park scheduled for Sunday, September 5.

The full list of TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate fixtures are as follows:

Round 1 – July 11

Group 1: Westmeath v Longford; Wexford v Sligo

Group 2: Fermanagh v Leitrim (To be played on Saturday July 10)

Group 3: Roscommon v Kildare

Group 4: Offaly v Down

Round 2 – July 18

Group 1: Longford v Wexford; Westmeath v Sligo

Group 2: Clare v Leitrim

Group 3: Kildare v Laois

Group 4: Down v Louth

Round 3 – July 25

Group 1:Longford v Sligo; Westmeath v Wexford

Group 2: Clare v Fermanagh

Group 3: Roscommon v Laois

Group 4: Louth v Offaly

Quarter-finals – August 7-8

QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2

QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3

QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4

QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1

Semi-Finals – August 14-15

SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2

SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4

Final – September 5