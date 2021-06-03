Ladies Football
Leitrim away to Fermanagh and at home to Clare in TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship
Action from Leitrim against Derry last Sunday in the NFL Picture: Stefan Hoare
Leitrim will face a trip to Fermanagh on Saturday, June 10, and a home game against Clare the following week after the fixtures for this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship were revealed this evening.
Hugh Donnelly’s side will face Division 3 team Fermanagh on Saturday, July 10, avoiding a clash with the Leitrim Men’s team Connacht Senior Championship semi-final against either Mayo or Sligo the following day.
The Ladies will then host Division 2 team Clare in their second game on Sunday July 18, with Clare meeting Fermanagh a week later at home.
The top two teams in Leitrim’s Group 2 will qualify for quarter-finals with the winner of group 2 facing the second placed team from Group 3 that features Roscommon, Kildare and Laois while the runner-up in the group will take on the winner of group 1 which includes Westmeath, Longford, Wexford and Sligo.
The quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of August 7-8, with the semi-finals a week later on August 14/15 and the final in Croke Park scheduled for Sunday, September 5.
The full list of TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate fixtures are as follows:
Round 1 – July 11
Group 1: Westmeath v Longford; Wexford v Sligo
Group 2: Fermanagh v Leitrim (To be played on Saturday July 10)
Group 3: Roscommon v Kildare
Group 4: Offaly v Down
Round 2 – July 18
Group 1: Longford v Wexford; Westmeath v Sligo
Group 2: Clare v Leitrim
Group 3: Kildare v Laois
Group 4: Down v Louth
Round 3 – July 25
Group 1:Longford v Sligo; Westmeath v Wexford
Group 2: Clare v Fermanagh
Group 3: Roscommon v Laois
Group 4: Louth v Offaly
Quarter-finals – August 7-8
QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2
QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3
QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4
QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1
Semi-Finals – August 14-15
SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2
SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4
Final – September 5
