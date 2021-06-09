Leitrim Ladies Lidl NFL Division 4 semi-final against Limerick fixed for Miltown in Galway

Leitrim Ladies will travel to Milltown in north Galway to take on Limerick in the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Semi-Final next Sunday, June 13, at 2pm in fixtures released by Ladies Gaelic Football Association.
Hugh Donnelly's team will be seeking to win a place in the League Final against either Louth or Offaly on the weekend of June 26/27, and they will fancy their chances after coming through the Division 4 northern group unbeaten following a 5-9 to 1-11 victory over Antrim last Sunday.
Leitrim Ladies will face @LKLadiesGaelic on Sunday June 13 in the Lidl NFL Division 4 semi-final in Milltown, Galway @ 2pm! @LeitrimLive @SportTG4 @LeitrimGAA @ConnachtLGFA https://t.co/hZYHw6H9fc— Leitrim LGFA (@LeitrimLGFA) June 9, 2021
