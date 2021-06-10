Leitrim GAA release fixture list for 2021 Masonite All County Leagues

A clash between finalists in the 2020 Senior and Intermediate Championship Finals will start off the Leitrim GAA club scene this year after the Leitrim GAA's Competitions Control Committee (CCC) released the fixtures programme for the Masonite All County Leagues.
2020 Intermediate finalists Annaduff will host the first game of the new club season when they host 2020 Senior champions Mohill in Division 1 of the Masonite sponsored leagues on Saturday June 19, due to the fact that Annaduff meet Gortlettteragh in the deferred 2020 Intermediate final on Sunday July 25.
Gortletteragh will also kick off their league campaign on the same date for the same reason with a clash at home against last year's Senior semi-finalists Fenagh St Caillin's.
Division 3 also gets underway on June 19, in the new format which sees only first string teams in Divisions 1, 2 & 3 with all second and third teams playing in Reserve Divisions. All six divisions will be completed by the end of July, leaving clubs free to concentrate on the championship after that.
All Division 1, 2 & 3 games will take place on Saturday evenings at 7pm with the Reserve Divisions on Sundays. Leitrim CCC have also agreed with the Leitrim LGFA Fixtures commitee that all adult ladies league games will be fixed for 11 am on Sunday mornings, meaning Reserve League games will be played at 1pm, 2:30pm or 3pm, where appropriate.
Games fixed for Sundays will not be changed to an earlier time for any reason as both Leitrim GAA and Leitrim LGFA are working with the same pool of referees. Fixtures will be issued weekly to all club secretaries each Sunday evening as normal.
The full list of games per division is as follows:
DIVISION 1
All games 7.00
SATURDAY JUNE 19
Annaduff v Mohill
SATURDAY JUNE 26
Mohill v Glencar-Manorhamilton
Aughawillan v Annaduff
Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels
St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's
SATURDAY JULY 3
Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels
Glencar-Manorhamilton v Aughawillan
Melvin Gaels v St Mary's-Kiltoghert
Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's v Mohill
SATURDAY JULY 10
Aughawillan v Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's
Mohill v Melvin Gaels
Leitrim Gaels v Glencar-Manorhamilton
St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Annaduff
SATURDAY JULY 17
Glencar-Manorhamilton v St Mary's-Kiltoghert
Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's v Leitrim Gaels
Melvin Gaels v Aughawillan
DIVISION 2
All games 7.00
SATURDAY JUNE 19
Gortletteragh v Fenagh St Caillin’s
SATURDAY JUNE 26
Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh
Carrigallen v Ballinaglera
St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughnasheelin
Fenagh-St Caillins v Drumreilly
SATURDAY JULY 3
Drumreilly v Allen Gaels
Ballinaglera v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Gortletteragh v Carrigallen
Aughnasheelin v Fenagh-St Caillins
SATURDAY JULY 10
St Patrick’s Dromahair v Gortletteragh
Fenagh-St Caillins v Ballinaglera
Carrigallen v Drumreilly
Allen Gaels v Aughnasheelin
SATURDAY JULY 17
Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels
Drumreilly v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Aughnasheelin v Carrigallen
DIVISION 3
All games 7.00
SATURDAY JUNE 19
Aughavas v Drumkeerin
Eslin v Cloone
Bornacoola v Kiltubrid
SATURDAY JUNE 26
Cloone v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher
Bornacoola v Aughavas
Kiltubrid v Eslin
SATURDAY JULY 3
Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Bornacoola
Eslin v Aughavas
Cloone v Drumkeerin
SATURDAY JULY 10
Aughavas v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher
Kiltubrid v Cloone
Drumkeerin v Bornacoola
SATURDAY JULY 17
Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Kiltubrid
Drumkeerin v Eslin
DIVISION 1 RESERVE
All games 1.00 unless stated
SUNDAY JUNE 20
Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill
SUNDAY JUNE 27
Drumkeerin v Carrigallen
St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Fenagh-St Caillins
Glencar-Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels
SUNDAY JULY 4
Fenagh-St Caillins v Drumkeerin
Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert
Mohill v Glencar-Manorhamilton
Carrigallen v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's
SUNDAY JULY 11
Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels
Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's v Fenagh St Caillins
St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Mohill
Glencar-Manorhamilton v Carrigallen
SUNDAY JULY 18
Melvin Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's
Fenagh-St Caillins v Glencar-Manorhamilton
Mohill v Drumkeerin
Carrigallen v St Mary's Kiltoghert
DIVISION 2 RESERVE
All games 1.00 unless stated
SUNDAY JUNE 20
Allen Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton 1.00
SUNDAY JUNE 27
Glencar-Manorhamilton v Aughawillan 2.30
Kiltubrid v Annaduff
Ballinamore-Sean O Heslin's v Allen Gaels
SUNDAY JULY 4
Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels
Aughawillan v Ballinamore-Sean O’Heslins 3.00
SUNDAY JULY 11
Ballinamore-Sean O Heslin's v Annaduff 2.30
Glencar-Manorhamilton v Kiltubrid 2.30
Leitrim Gaels v Aughawillan
SUNDAY JULY 18
Annaduff v Glencar-Manorhamilton 3.00
Allen Gaels v Kiltubrid
Leitrim Gaels v Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslins 3.00
SUNDAY JULY 25
Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels
Aughawillan v Allen Gaels
DIVISION 3 RESERVE
All games 1.00 unless stated
SUNDAY JUNE 27
Gortletteragh v Ballinaglera
Allen Gaels v Mohill 3.00
St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughavas
St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Bornacoola 2.30
SUNDAY JULY 4
Bornacoola v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Ballinaglera v St Mary's-Kiltoghert 3.00
Mohill v Gortletteragh 2.30
Aughavas v Allen Gaels
SUNDAY JULY 11
Allen Gaels v Bornacoola
Gortletteragh v Aughavas
St Patrick’s Dromahair v Ballinaglera
St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Mohill 2.30
SUNDAY JULY 18
Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels 2.30
Bornacoola v Gortletteragh
Mohill v St Patrick’s Dromahair 2.30
Aughavas v St Mary's-Kiltoghert 3.00
