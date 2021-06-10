Leitrim GAA release fixture list for 2021 Masonite All County Leagues

A clash between finalists in the 2020 Senior and Intermediate Championship Finals will start off the Leitrim GAA club scene this year after the Leitrim GAA's Competitions Control Committee (CCC) released the fixtures programme for the Masonite All County Leagues.

2020 Intermediate finalists Annaduff will host the first game of the new club season when they host 2020 Senior champions Mohill in Division 1 of the Masonite sponsored leagues on Saturday June 19, due to the fact that Annaduff meet Gortlettteragh in the deferred 2020 Intermediate final on Sunday July 25.

Gortletteragh will also kick off their league campaign on the same date for the same reason with a clash at home against last year's Senior semi-finalists Fenagh St Caillin's.

Division 3 also gets underway on June 19, in the new format which sees only first string teams in Divisions 1, 2 & 3 with all second and third teams playing in Reserve Divisions. All six divisions will be completed by the end of July, leaving clubs free to concentrate on the championship after that.

All Division 1, 2 & 3 games will take place on Saturday evenings at 7pm with the Reserve Divisions on Sundays. Leitrim CCC have also agreed with the Leitrim LGFA Fixtures commitee that all adult ladies league games will be fixed for 11 am on Sunday mornings, meaning Reserve League games will be played at 1pm, 2:30pm or 3pm, where appropriate.

Games fixed for Sundays will not be changed to an earlier time for any reason as both Leitrim GAA and Leitrim LGFA are working with the same pool of referees. Fixtures will be issued weekly to all club secretaries each Sunday evening as normal.

The full list of games per division is as follows:

DIVISION 1

All games 7.00

SATURDAY JUNE 19

Annaduff v Mohill

SATURDAY JUNE 26

Mohill v Glencar-Manorhamilton

Aughawillan v Annaduff

Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels

St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's

SATURDAY JULY 3

Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels

Glencar-Manorhamilton v Aughawillan

Melvin Gaels v St Mary's-Kiltoghert

Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's v Mohill

SATURDAY JULY 10

Aughawillan v Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's

Mohill v Melvin Gaels

Leitrim Gaels v Glencar-Manorhamilton

St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Annaduff

SATURDAY JULY 17

Glencar-Manorhamilton v St Mary's-Kiltoghert

Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's v Leitrim Gaels

Melvin Gaels v Aughawillan

DIVISION 2

All games 7.00

SATURDAY JUNE 19

Gortletteragh v Fenagh St Caillin’s

SATURDAY JUNE 26

Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh

Carrigallen v Ballinaglera

St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughnasheelin

Fenagh-St Caillins v Drumreilly

SATURDAY JULY 3

Drumreilly v Allen Gaels

Ballinaglera v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Gortletteragh v Carrigallen

Aughnasheelin v Fenagh-St Caillins

SATURDAY JULY 10

St Patrick’s Dromahair v Gortletteragh

Fenagh-St Caillins v Ballinaglera

Carrigallen v Drumreilly

Allen Gaels v Aughnasheelin

SATURDAY JULY 17

Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels

Drumreilly v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Aughnasheelin v Carrigallen

DIVISION 3

All games 7.00

SATURDAY JUNE 19

Aughavas v Drumkeerin

Eslin v Cloone

Bornacoola v Kiltubrid

SATURDAY JUNE 26

Cloone v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher

Bornacoola v Aughavas

Kiltubrid v Eslin

SATURDAY JULY 3

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Bornacoola

Eslin v Aughavas

Cloone v Drumkeerin

SATURDAY JULY 10

Aughavas v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher

Kiltubrid v Cloone

Drumkeerin v Bornacoola

SATURDAY JULY 17

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Kiltubrid

Drumkeerin v Eslin

DIVISION 1 RESERVE

All games 1.00 unless stated

SUNDAY JUNE 20

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill

SUNDAY JUNE 27

Drumkeerin v Carrigallen

St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Fenagh-St Caillins

Glencar-Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels

SUNDAY JULY 4

Fenagh-St Caillins v Drumkeerin

Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert

Mohill v Glencar-Manorhamilton

Carrigallen v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's

SUNDAY JULY 11

Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels

Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's v Fenagh St Caillins

St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Mohill

Glencar-Manorhamilton v Carrigallen

SUNDAY JULY 18

Melvin Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's

Fenagh-St Caillins v Glencar-Manorhamilton

Mohill v Drumkeerin

Carrigallen v St Mary's Kiltoghert

DIVISION 2 RESERVE

All games 1.00 unless stated

SUNDAY JUNE 20

Allen Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton 1.00

SUNDAY JUNE 27

Glencar-Manorhamilton v Aughawillan 2.30

Kiltubrid v Annaduff

Ballinamore-Sean O Heslin's v Allen Gaels

SUNDAY JULY 4

Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels

Aughawillan v Ballinamore-Sean O’Heslins 3.00

SUNDAY JULY 11

Ballinamore-Sean O Heslin's v Annaduff 2.30

Glencar-Manorhamilton v Kiltubrid 2.30

Leitrim Gaels v Aughawillan

SUNDAY JULY 18

Annaduff v Glencar-Manorhamilton 3.00

Allen Gaels v Kiltubrid

Leitrim Gaels v Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslins 3.00

SUNDAY JULY 25

Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels

Aughawillan v Allen Gaels

DIVISION 3 RESERVE

All games 1.00 unless stated

SUNDAY JUNE 27

Gortletteragh v Ballinaglera

Allen Gaels v Mohill 3.00

St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughavas

St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Bornacoola 2.30

SUNDAY JULY 4

Bornacoola v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Ballinaglera v St Mary's-Kiltoghert 3.00

Mohill v Gortletteragh 2.30

Aughavas v Allen Gaels

SUNDAY JULY 11

Allen Gaels v Bornacoola

Gortletteragh v Aughavas

St Patrick’s Dromahair v Ballinaglera

St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Mohill 2.30

SUNDAY JULY 18

Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels 2.30

Bornacoola v Gortletteragh

Mohill v St Patrick’s Dromahair 2.30

Aughavas v St Mary's-Kiltoghert 3.00