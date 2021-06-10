New book detailing history of Handball in Drumshanbo launched

New book detailing history of Handball in Drumshanbo launched

Author Sean McKeon and Ann McMorrow launch the History of Handball in Drumshanbo as Johnny McGrath and Martin Logan are already engrossing reading the new publication

Reporter:

John Connolly

The handball community in Leitrim may be very small but they have consistently punched above their weight in sporting terms. And a slice of those achievements have been remembered with the publication of a new book detailing the History of Handball in Drumshanbo.

Noted player and former champion player Sean McKeon launched the new booklet on Thursday evening at Drumshanbo Handball Alley, with the book highlighting an account of the development of Handball in Drumshanbo over a period of 60 years, including his personal experience and honour of representing Leitrim at National level.

As one of the indoor sports very hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the book is a timely reminder of Drumshanbo's rich tradition in the sport going back 60 years.

This booklet is on sale in local shops in Drumshanbo with all profits going to the continuous development and promotion of Handball in the town.

For anybody with an interest in the sport in Drumshanbo and Leitrim and with an interest in handball in particular, this book is a must!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie