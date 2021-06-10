New book detailing history of Handball in Drumshanbo launched

The handball community in Leitrim may be very small but they have consistently punched above their weight in sporting terms. And a slice of those achievements have been remembered with the publication of a new book detailing the History of Handball in Drumshanbo.

Noted player and former champion player Sean McKeon launched the new booklet on Thursday evening at Drumshanbo Handball Alley, with the book highlighting an account of the development of Handball in Drumshanbo over a period of 60 years, including his personal experience and honour of representing Leitrim at National level.

As one of the indoor sports very hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the book is a timely reminder of Drumshanbo's rich tradition in the sport going back 60 years.

This booklet is on sale in local shops in Drumshanbo with all profits going to the continuous development and promotion of Handball in the town.

For anybody with an interest in the sport in Drumshanbo and Leitrim and with an interest in handball in particular, this book is a must!