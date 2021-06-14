Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

The following are the Leitrim GAA Fixtures and Results for Monday, June 14, to Sunday June 27:
MONDAY JUNE 14
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00
Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St. Joseph's v St Patrick's Dromahair in Aughavas
Division 2: Allen Gaels v Leitrim Gaels; St Brigid's v Mohill in Aughnasheelin; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels 8.15
U15 Tain Og: All games 7.30
Group 5: Cluainin Iomaint v Ballina Stephenites - Sligo GAA Centre of Excellence
Group 6: Tourlestrane v Carrick - Tourlestrane
WEDNESDAY JUNE 16
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00
Division 1: Annaduff v Rinn Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Fenagh St Caillins
Division 2: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Mohill 8.15
U13 Tain Og Group 6: Carrick v Tourlestrane 7.30
THURSDAY JUNE 17
Barna Waste U13 Championship: All games 7.00
Division 1: Allen Gaels v St. Joseph's; Melvin Gaels v Annaduff; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Rinn Gaels; Glencar-Manorhamilton v Mohill
Division 2: St Brigids v MacDiarmada Gaels in Aughnasheelin; Drumkeerin v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Leitrim Gaels v Fenagh St Caillins; Glencar/ Manorhamilton v Mohill 8.15; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Rinn Gaels 8.15
SATURDAY JUNE 19
Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Final: Glencar Manorhamilton v Geevagh in Markievicz Park at 12 noon
Masonite ACL: All games 7.00
Division 1: Annaduff v Mohill
Division 2: Gortletteragh v Fenagh St Caillin’s
Division 3: Aughavas v Drumkeerin; Eslin v Cloone; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid
SUNDAY JUNE 20
Masonite ACL: All games 1.00 unless stated
Division 1 Res: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill
Division 2 Res: Allen Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton 1.00
LGFA Summer League: All games 11.00
Group 1: Sean O’Heslins v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Francis v St Joseph’s
Group 2: Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Mohill v St Mary’s
Group 3: Annaduff v Keeldra Gaels; Fenagh v Drumkeerin
MONDAY JUNE 21
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00
Division 1: Fenagh St Caillins v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Rinn Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Annaduff; MacDiarmada Gaels v St. Joseph's
Division 2: Mohill v Drumkeerin; Leitrim Gaels v St Brigids; MacDiarmada Gaels v Allen Gaels; Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert
U13 Tain Og: All games 7.30
Group 2: Cluainin v Easkey
Group 6: Tooreen v Carrick
THURSDAY JUNE 24
Barna Waste U13 Championship: All games 7.00
Division 1: St Joseph’s v Glencar Manorhamilton in Aughavas; Rinn Gaels v Melvin Gaels in Gortletteragh; Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Annaduff v Allen Gaels
Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Leitrim Gaels in Ballinamore; Fenagh St Caillins v St Brigids; Mohill v Drumkeerin; Rinn Gaels v Glencar-Manorhamilton in Gortletteragh 8.15
FRIDAY JUNE 25
Barna Waste U13 Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Mary’s Kiltoghert
GAA RESULTS
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Semi-Final: Leitrim 4-12 Limerick 2-7
2020 Barna Waste U13 Championship
Division 1 Final: Glencar/Manorhamilton 7-12 Annaduff 1-10
Division 1 Semi-Final: Annaduff 3-9 St Mary's Kiltoghert 4-3
Division 2A Final: St. Joseph's 2-9 Allen Gaels 6-11
Division 2B Shield Final: St Mary's Kiltoghert 5-17 Mohill 3-11
Division 2B Plate semi-final: Melvin Gaels 1-7 Rinn Gaels 1-8
