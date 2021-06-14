Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

The following are the Leitrim GAA Fixtures and Results for Monday, June 14, to Sunday June 27:

MONDAY JUNE 14

Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St. Joseph's v St Patrick's Dromahair in Aughavas

Division 2: Allen Gaels v Leitrim Gaels; St Brigid's v Mohill in Aughnasheelin; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels 8.15

U15 Tain Og: All games 7.30

Group 5: Cluainin Iomaint v Ballina Stephenites - Sligo GAA Centre of Excellence

Group 6: Tourlestrane v Carrick - Tourlestrane

WEDNESDAY JUNE 16

Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1: Annaduff v Rinn Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Fenagh St Caillins

Division 2: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Mohill 8.15

U13 Tain Og Group 6: Carrick v Tourlestrane 7.30

THURSDAY JUNE 17

Barna Waste U13 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1: Allen Gaels v St. Joseph's; Melvin Gaels v Annaduff; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Rinn Gaels; Glencar-Manorhamilton v Mohill

Division 2: St Brigids v MacDiarmada Gaels in Aughnasheelin; Drumkeerin v  St Patrick’s Dromahair; Leitrim Gaels v Fenagh St Caillins; Glencar/ Manorhamilton v Mohill 8.15; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Rinn Gaels 8.15

SATURDAY JUNE 19

Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Final: Glencar Manorhamilton v Geevagh in Markievicz Park at 12 noon

Masonite ACL: All games 7.00

Division 1: Annaduff v Mohill 

Division 2: Gortletteragh v Fenagh St Caillin’s

Division 3: Aughavas v Drumkeerin; Eslin v Cloone; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid

SUNDAY JUNE 20

Masonite ACL: All games 1.00 unless stated

Division 1 Res: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill

Division 2 Res: Allen Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton 1.00

LGFA Summer League: All games 11.00

Group 1: Sean O’Heslins v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Francis v St Joseph’s

Group 2: Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Mohill v St Mary’s

Group 3: Annaduff v Keeldra Gaels; Fenagh v Drumkeerin

MONDAY JUNE 21

Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1: Fenagh St Caillins v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Rinn Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Annaduff; MacDiarmada Gaels v St. Joseph's

Division 2: Mohill v Drumkeerin; Leitrim Gaels v St Brigids; MacDiarmada Gaels v Allen Gaels; Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert

U13 Tain Og: All games 7.30

Group 2: Cluainin v Easkey

Group 6: Tooreen v Carrick

THURSDAY JUNE 24

Barna Waste U13 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1: St Joseph’s v Glencar Manorhamilton in Aughavas; Rinn Gaels v Melvin Gaels in Gortletteragh; Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Annaduff v Allen Gaels

Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels  v Leitrim Gaels in Ballinamore; Fenagh St Caillins v St Brigids; Mohill v Drumkeerin; Rinn Gaels v Glencar-Manorhamilton in Gortletteragh 8.15

FRIDAY JUNE 25

Barna Waste U13 Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Mary’s Kiltoghert

GAA RESULTS

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Semi-Final: Leitrim 4-12 Limerick 2-7

2020 Barna Waste U13 Championship

Division 1 Final: Glencar/Manorhamilton 7-12 Annaduff 1-10

Division 1 Semi-Final: Annaduff 3-9 St Mary's Kiltoghert 4-3

Division 2A Final: St. Joseph's 2-9 Allen Gaels 6-11

Division 2B Shield Final: St Mary's Kiltoghert 5-17 Mohill 3-11

Division 2B Plate semi-final: Melvin Gaels 1-7 Rinn Gaels 1-8

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie