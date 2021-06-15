BREAKING: Leitrim's Lidl NFL Division 4 Final clash with Louth confirmed for Clones

The famed St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Co Monaghan will host Leitrim's Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Final against Louth on Sunday, June 27, with a 2 pm throw-in, it has been revealed on Tuesday.

The famous venue will see Hugh Donnelly's team attempt to win the title against a Louth team they have already beaten in the first round of the League, Leitrim scoring a 3-14 to 3-6 win in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin, Ballinamore.

The news will be warmly welcomed as Clones is not a long journey away from most parts of Leitrim.

