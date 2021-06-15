BREAKING: Leitrim's Lidl NFL Division 4 Final clash with Louth confirmed for Clones

St. Tiernach's Park, Clones
The famed St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Co Monaghan will host Leitrim's Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Final against Louth on Sunday, June 27, with a 2 pm throw-in, it has been revealed on Tuesday.
The famous venue will see Hugh Donnelly's team attempt to win the title against a Louth team they have already beaten in the first round of the League, Leitrim scoring a 3-14 to 3-6 win in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin, Ballinamore.
The news will be warmly welcomed as Clones is not a long journey away from most parts of Leitrim.
SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR MORE REACTION & ANALYSIS FROM SUNDAY'S SEMI-FINAL VICTORY OVER LIMERICK
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.