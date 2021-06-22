Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results - June 22 to June 29, 2021

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results - June 22 to June 29, 2021

Glencar/Manor's Melissa Hewitt & Rebecca Rooney tackle a Geevagh player in the Connacht LGFA 2020 IFC Club Final Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

THURSDAY JUNE 24

Barna Waste U13 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1: St Joseph’s v Glencar Manorhamilton in Aughavas; Rinn Gaels v Melvin Gaels in Gortletteragh; Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Annaduff v Allen Gaels

Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels  v Leitrim Gaels in Ballinamore; Fenagh St Caillins v St Brigids; Mohill v Drumkeerin; Rinn Gaels v Glencar-Manorhamilton in Gortletteragh 8.15

FRIDAY JUNE 25

LGFA Summer League: Group 1: St Francis v St Joseph's

Barna Waste U13 Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7.00

SATURDAY JUNE 26

Masonite ACL: All games 7.00

Division 1: Mohill v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Aughawillan v Annaduff; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins

Division 2: Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh; Carrigallen v Ballinaglera; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughnasheelin; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Drumreilly

Division 3: Cloone v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Bornacoola v Aughavas; Kiltubrid v Eslin

SUNDAY JUNE 27

Masonite ACL: All games 1.00 unless stated

Division 1 Res: Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Fenagh St Caillins; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels

Division 2 Res: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Aughawillan 2.30; Kiltubrid v Annaduff; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v Allen Gaels

Division 3 Res: Gortletteragh v Ballinaglera; Allen Gaels v Mohill 3.00; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughavas; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Bornacoola 2.30

LGFA SUMMER LEAGUE: All 11.00 unless stated

Group 1: Sean O’Heslins v Glencar/Manorhamilton

Group 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Dromahair 10.00; Kiltubrid v Mohill

Group 3: Drumkeerin v Annaduff; Keeldra Gaels v Fenagh

MONDAY JUNE 28

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert

Division 2: Mohill v Melvin Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v St Brigids

Division 3: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Fenagh St Caillins

TUESDAY JUNE 29

Newtowngore Engineering U 17 Division 3: Mohill v Annaduff 7.00

RESULTS

Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 3-15 Geevagh 1-12

Masonite ACL

Division 1: Annaduff 1-13 Mohill 6-17

Division 2: Gortletteragh 2-17 Fenagh St Caillin’s 1-13

Division 3: Aughavas 0-12 Drumkeerin 2-13; Eslin 2-11 Cloone 2-17; Bornacoola 0-13 Kiltubrid 1-11

Division 1 Res: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 2-6 Mohill 1-16

Division 2 Res: Allen Gaels 1-15 Glencar/Manorhamilton 2-2

LGFA Summer League

Group 1: Sean O’Heslins v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Francis v St Joseph’s

Group 2: Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Mohill v St Mary’s

Group 3: Annaduff v Keeldra Gaels; Fenagh v Drumkeerin

Westlink Coaches U15 Championship

Division 1: Annaduff 4-6 Rinn Gaels 5-11; Glencar Manorhamilton 1-12 Fenagh St Caillin’s 9-11; Fenagh St Caillins 2-12 St Mary's Kiltoghert 4-7; St Patrick’s Dromahair 4-12 Annaduff 4-8; MacDiarmada Gaels 9-9 St. Joseph's 2-7

Division 2: Mohill 3-14 Drumkeerin 1-7; Leitrim Gaels 3-12 St Brigids 2-8; Melvin Gaels 3-12 St Mary's Kiltoghert 5-6

U13 Tain Og Group 6: Carrick 6-11 Tourlestrane 3-7

Barna Waste U13 Championship

Division 1: Allen Gaels 9-12 St. Joseph's 7-7; Melvin Gaels 2-10 Annaduff 6-12; St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-13 Rinn Gaels 2-9; Glencar-Manorhamilton 5-16 Mohill 1-8

Division 2: St Brigids 3-5 MacDiarmada Gaels 7-12; Drumkeerin 1-5 St Patrick’s Dromahair 10-15; Leitrim Gaels 14-11 Fenagh St Caillin’s 4-18; Glencar/ Manorhamilton 2-10 Mohill 2-5; St Mary's Kiltoghert 9-20 Rinn Gaels 1-2

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie