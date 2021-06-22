Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results - June 22 to June 29, 2021

Glencar/Manor's Melissa Hewitt & Rebecca Rooney tackle a Geevagh player in the Connacht LGFA 2020 IFC Club Final Picture: Willie Donnellan
THURSDAY JUNE 24
Barna Waste U13 Championship: All games 7.00
Division 1: St Joseph’s v Glencar Manorhamilton in Aughavas; Rinn Gaels v Melvin Gaels in Gortletteragh; Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Annaduff v Allen Gaels
Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Leitrim Gaels in Ballinamore; Fenagh St Caillins v St Brigids; Mohill v Drumkeerin; Rinn Gaels v Glencar-Manorhamilton in Gortletteragh 8.15
FRIDAY JUNE 25
LGFA Summer League: Group 1: St Francis v St Joseph's
Barna Waste U13 Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7.00
SATURDAY JUNE 26
Masonite ACL: All games 7.00
Division 1: Mohill v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Aughawillan v Annaduff; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins
Division 2: Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh; Carrigallen v Ballinaglera; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughnasheelin; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Drumreilly
Division 3: Cloone v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Bornacoola v Aughavas; Kiltubrid v Eslin
SUNDAY JUNE 27
Masonite ACL: All games 1.00 unless stated
Division 1 Res: Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Fenagh St Caillins; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels
Division 2 Res: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Aughawillan 2.30; Kiltubrid v Annaduff; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v Allen Gaels
Division 3 Res: Gortletteragh v Ballinaglera; Allen Gaels v Mohill 3.00; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughavas; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Bornacoola 2.30
LGFA SUMMER LEAGUE: All 11.00 unless stated
Group 1: Sean O’Heslins v Glencar/Manorhamilton
Group 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Dromahair 10.00; Kiltubrid v Mohill
Group 3: Drumkeerin v Annaduff; Keeldra Gaels v Fenagh
MONDAY JUNE 28
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship: All games 7.00
Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert
Division 2: Mohill v Melvin Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v St Brigids
Division 3: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Fenagh St Caillins
TUESDAY JUNE 29
Newtowngore Engineering U 17 Division 3: Mohill v Annaduff 7.00
RESULTS
Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 3-15 Geevagh 1-12
Masonite ACL
Division 1: Annaduff 1-13 Mohill 6-17
Division 2: Gortletteragh 2-17 Fenagh St Caillin’s 1-13
Division 3: Aughavas 0-12 Drumkeerin 2-13; Eslin 2-11 Cloone 2-17; Bornacoola 0-13 Kiltubrid 1-11
Division 1 Res: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 2-6 Mohill 1-16
Division 2 Res: Allen Gaels 1-15 Glencar/Manorhamilton 2-2
LGFA Summer League
Group 1: Sean O’Heslins v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Francis v St Joseph’s
Group 2: Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Mohill v St Mary’s
Group 3: Annaduff v Keeldra Gaels; Fenagh v Drumkeerin
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship
Division 1: Annaduff 4-6 Rinn Gaels 5-11; Glencar Manorhamilton 1-12 Fenagh St Caillin’s 9-11; Fenagh St Caillins 2-12 St Mary's Kiltoghert 4-7; St Patrick’s Dromahair 4-12 Annaduff 4-8; MacDiarmada Gaels 9-9 St. Joseph's 2-7
Division 2: Mohill 3-14 Drumkeerin 1-7; Leitrim Gaels 3-12 St Brigids 2-8; Melvin Gaels 3-12 St Mary's Kiltoghert 5-6
U13 Tain Og Group 6: Carrick 6-11 Tourlestrane 3-7
Barna Waste U13 Championship
Division 1: Allen Gaels 9-12 St. Joseph's 7-7; Melvin Gaels 2-10 Annaduff 6-12; St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-13 Rinn Gaels 2-9; Glencar-Manorhamilton 5-16 Mohill 1-8
Division 2: St Brigids 3-5 MacDiarmada Gaels 7-12; Drumkeerin 1-5 St Patrick’s Dromahair 10-15; Leitrim Gaels 14-11 Fenagh St Caillin’s 4-18; Glencar/ Manorhamilton 2-10 Mohill 2-5; St Mary's Kiltoghert 9-20 Rinn Gaels 1-2
