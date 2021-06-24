Leitrim GAA Club receive €5,000 in Texaco Support for Sport scheme

St. Patrick’s Dromahair GAA club have been presented with a cheque for €5,000 as the Leitrim winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, the money going towards improving facilities at its grounds with the erection of spectator railing and the provision of pitch-side dugouts.

One of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make an application under the scheme, St. Patrick’s GAA Club is a boys’ and men’s club with teams from U7s up to senior level. Its playing grounds – scenically located beneath the ruins of Creevelea Abbey – is a shared facility also used by Dromahair Ladies Gaelic Club with which St. Patrick’s is closely aligned.

Currently, it has a playing membership of 160 players – a number it hopes to expand in the current year.

The presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Under its Texaco Support for Sport initiative, launched last September, a fund of €130,000 was set aside for allocation in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2021 initiative will open this Autumn.

The presentation to St. Patrick’s GAA Club members Kevin Torsney, Dermot O’Donohoe, Conor Torsney, Joe Giblin, Niall O’Donohoe, Yvonne Gibney and William Hodson, was made at a private ceremony held at Lunney’s Texaco Service Station, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pictured with them were Valero Area Sales Manager, Eugene Coyne (left) and Texaco Dealers, Kevin and Carmel Lunney (second right and right).