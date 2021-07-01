Tickets sold out for Leitrim v Roscommon Connacht U20 Championship clash next Tuesday

If you were thinking about heading to next Tuesday's Connacht U20 Championship clash between Leitrim and Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park, well you are too late as the website selling tickets has reported that the game has sold out.
Five hundred spectators will be allowed to attend Tuesday evening's game but the tickets are all sold out according to the universe.com website selling tickets for the game.
A number of clubs had advertised tickets, at €10 each, for the game on their social media platforms on Wednesday but anybody looking for tickets now is unfortunately going to be disappointed.
Please be advised that limited number of tickets at €10 each will be available to purchase for the above match on a first come first served basis at the following link from Connacht GAA Council. Leitrim GAA will have no tickets for sale for this match.https://t.co/tfGaUss6mv— St.Marys GAA (@MarysKiltoghert) June 30, 2021
