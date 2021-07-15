Draw for 2021 Leitrim Club Championships on tonight

Draw for Connacht Gold Senior, Smith Monumentals Intermediate & Corrib Oil Junior Championships to be made on Thursday night at 9 pm on Leitrim GAA Social media channels

Danny Beck lifts the Fenagh Cup last September - who will lift the Cup in 2021 Picture: Willie Donnellan

The big news today might be the resignation of County Senior team boss Terry Hyland but many involved with clubs in Leitrim will be far more interested in tonight's draws for the 2021 Leitrim Club Championships.

The draws will be made from 9 pm tonight and can be watched online at the following links:

2021 Club Championship Draws at 9pm tonight:

Website: www.LeitrimGAA.ie

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/LeitrimGAAOfficial

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/GAALeitrim

Although the draws will be made tonight, there will still be a little bit of mystery in the Connacht Gold Senior and Smith Monumentals Intermediate draws as the final line-up of the groups won't be finalised until the deferred 2020 Club Finals are held over the weekend of July 24-25.

First up is the Vistamed Junior A Final between Aughavas and Cloone, set for Saturday, July 24, at 7pm in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Sunday, July 25, will see the County ground play host to the meeting of Annaduff and Gortletteragh in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Final.

SEE WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE FOR NEWS OF THE FULL DRAW TONIGHT

