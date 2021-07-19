Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

September 17, 2018

Leitrim Sport

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

MONDAY JULY 19

Connacht LGFA U14 FC: Leitrim v Sligo 7.30

Barna Waste U13 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: Annaduff v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Joseph’s v Melvin Gaels; Rinn Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Gortletteragh

Division 2: Rinn Gaels v Leitrim Gaels in Gortletteragh 8.15

Tain Og League: All 7.30

U13: Cluainin v St Molaise Gaels; Carrick v Athleague/Trien

U15: Easkey v Cluainin

Three goals in three minutes sees Leitrim charge into TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate quarter-finals

LEITRIM 4-7 CLARE 2-9

TUESDAY JULY 20

Barna Waste U13 Division 2: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Drumkeerin; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels (7.00)

WEDNESDAY JULY 21 

Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Leitrim V Sligo 7.30

THURSDAY JULY 22

Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: St Joseph’s v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Annaduff; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Rinn Gaels

Division 2: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels

Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Mohill v Allen Gaels 7.00

FRIDAY JULY 23

Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Roscommon v Leitrim 7.30

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Mohill v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St Brigid’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton (7.00)

Leitrim fans celebrate as Ladies secure quarter-final place with victory in Ballinasloe

SATURDAY JULY 24

2020 Vistamed Junior A Championship Final: Aughavas v Cloone in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1 Final: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill in Ballinamore

Res Div 1 Playoff: Glencar Manorhamilton v Drumkeerin

Res Div 2: Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels; Aughawillan v Allen Gaels

Celtic Challenge Michael Feery consolation final: Leitrim v Meath Royals

SUNDAY JULY 25

2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC Final: Annaduff v Gortletteragh in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 1.00

Masonite Res Div 1 Playoff: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1.00

LGFA Summer League

Group 2 & 3 Semi-Finals: Drumkeerin v Mohill; Dromahair v Keeldra Gaels

MONDAY JULY 26

Connacht LGFA U14 FC: Galway v Leitrim 7.30

Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Ballinamore

Division 2: Glencar Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels

Tain Og U15: Aodh Rua Ballyshannon v Cluainin 7.30

Roscommon GAA fan to cycle to all Connacht’s GAA County grounds in one day

Fintan McCormack will attempt to cycle to all of Connacht's GAA county grounds on Saturday July 24, in aid of Cancer Care West

TUESDAY JULY 27

LGFA Summer League Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v St Joseph’s; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Brigid’s 

WEDNESDAY JULY 28

Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Galway v Leitrim 7.30

Tain Og U17: Coolera Strandhill v Cluainin; Carrick v Longford Slashers (7.30)

RESULTS

TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Leitrim 4-7 Clare 2-9

Nicky Rackard Cup playoff: Leitrim 1-21 Armagh 7-25

Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Mayo 4-11 Leitrim 2-14

Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Leitrim 1-7 Galway 7-20

Masonite ACL

Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 4-10 Leitrim Gaels 0-3; Melvin Gaels 1-13 Aughawillan 1-13; Glencar Manorhamilton 0-6 St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-8

Division 2: Drumreilly 0-9 St Patrick's Dromahair 0-6; Ballinaglera 0-11 Allen Gaels 2-10; Aughnasheelin 4-10 Carrigallen 3-8

Division 3: Kiltubrid 1-13 Cloone 0-7; Drumkeerin 5-20 Eslin 1-8; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 1-11 Kiltubrid 2-17

Division 1 Res: Mohill 1-16 Drumkeerin 0-8; Fenagh St Caillins 4-10 Glencar-Manorhamilton 7-19; Melvin Gaels 0-8 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 7-17; Carrigallen 1-7 St Mary's Kiltoghert 9-16

Division 2 Res: Allen Gaels 2-7 Kiltubrid 2-7; Annaduff scr Glencar Manorhamilton w/o; Leitrim Gaels w/o Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's scr

Division 3 Res: Bornacoola 1-13 Gortletteragh 1-6; Mohill 1-7 St Patrick’s Dromahair 3-18; Aughavas 2-13 St Mary's Kiltoghert 2-12; Ballinaglera 5-8 Allen Gaels 2-11

Westlink Coaches U15 FC

Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-12 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-9; St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7-15; Fenagh St Caillin’s 4-12 Annaduff 1-8; Rinn Gaels 7-10 St Joseph’s 10-12

Division 2: Drumkeerin 2-18 St Brigid’s 4-12; Mohill 0-9 Allen Gaels 7-13; Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-12v Glencar Manorhamilton 3-9; Leitrim Gaels 3-12 St Mary’s KIltoghert 2-12

Barna Waste U13 FC Div 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair 4-11 St Brigid’s 4-12

