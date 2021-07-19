Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

MONDAY JULY 19
Connacht LGFA U14 FC: Leitrim v Sligo 7.30
Barna Waste U13 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Annaduff v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Joseph’s v Melvin Gaels; Rinn Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Gortletteragh
Division 2: Rinn Gaels v Leitrim Gaels in Gortletteragh 8.15
Tain Og League: All 7.30
U13: Cluainin v St Molaise Gaels; Carrick v Athleague/Trien
U15: Easkey v Cluainin
TUESDAY JULY 20
Barna Waste U13 Division 2: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Drumkeerin; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels (7.00)
WEDNESDAY JULY 21
Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Leitrim V Sligo 7.30
THURSDAY JULY 22
Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: St Joseph’s v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Annaduff; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Rinn Gaels
Division 2: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels
Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Mohill v Allen Gaels 7.00
FRIDAY JULY 23
Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Roscommon v Leitrim 7.30
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Mohill v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St Brigid’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton (7.00)
SATURDAY JULY 24
2020 Vistamed Junior A Championship Final: Aughavas v Cloone in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1 Final: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill in Ballinamore
Res Div 1 Playoff: Glencar Manorhamilton v Drumkeerin
Res Div 2: Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels; Aughawillan v Allen Gaels
Celtic Challenge Michael Feery consolation final: Leitrim v Meath Royals
SUNDAY JULY 25
2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC Final: Annaduff v Gortletteragh in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 1.00
Masonite Res Div 1 Playoff: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1.00
LGFA Summer League
Group 2 & 3 Semi-Finals: Drumkeerin v Mohill; Dromahair v Keeldra Gaels
MONDAY JULY 26
Connacht LGFA U14 FC: Galway v Leitrim 7.30
Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Ballinamore
Division 2: Glencar Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels
Tain Og U15: Aodh Rua Ballyshannon v Cluainin 7.30
TUESDAY JULY 27
LGFA Summer League Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v St Joseph’s; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Brigid’s
WEDNESDAY JULY 28
Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Galway v Leitrim 7.30
Tain Og U17: Coolera Strandhill v Cluainin; Carrick v Longford Slashers (7.30)
RESULTS
TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Leitrim 4-7 Clare 2-9
Nicky Rackard Cup playoff: Leitrim 1-21 Armagh 7-25
Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Mayo 4-11 Leitrim 2-14
Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Leitrim 1-7 Galway 7-20
Masonite ACL
Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 4-10 Leitrim Gaels 0-3; Melvin Gaels 1-13 Aughawillan 1-13; Glencar Manorhamilton 0-6 St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-8
Division 2: Drumreilly 0-9 St Patrick's Dromahair 0-6; Ballinaglera 0-11 Allen Gaels 2-10; Aughnasheelin 4-10 Carrigallen 3-8
Division 3: Kiltubrid 1-13 Cloone 0-7; Drumkeerin 5-20 Eslin 1-8; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 1-11 Kiltubrid 2-17
Division 1 Res: Mohill 1-16 Drumkeerin 0-8; Fenagh St Caillins 4-10 Glencar-Manorhamilton 7-19; Melvin Gaels 0-8 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 7-17; Carrigallen 1-7 St Mary's Kiltoghert 9-16
Division 2 Res: Allen Gaels 2-7 Kiltubrid 2-7; Annaduff scr Glencar Manorhamilton w/o; Leitrim Gaels w/o Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's scr
Division 3 Res: Bornacoola 1-13 Gortletteragh 1-6; Mohill 1-7 St Patrick’s Dromahair 3-18; Aughavas 2-13 St Mary's Kiltoghert 2-12; Ballinaglera 5-8 Allen Gaels 2-11
Westlink Coaches U15 FC
Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-12 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-9; St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7-15; Fenagh St Caillin’s 4-12 Annaduff 1-8; Rinn Gaels 7-10 St Joseph’s 10-12
Division 2: Drumkeerin 2-18 St Brigid’s 4-12; Mohill 0-9 Allen Gaels 7-13; Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-12v Glencar Manorhamilton 3-9; Leitrim Gaels 3-12 St Mary’s KIltoghert 2-12
Barna Waste U13 FC Div 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair 4-11 St Brigid’s 4-12
