Ballinaglera leave it late as Kiltubrid earn draw with Annaduff

Group 1 of the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship saw two very close finishes with Ballinaglera sneaking a last gasp win while Kiltubrid earned a hard fought draw against Annaduff.

The second round of games saw Ballinaglera earn their first win thanks to a 1-8 to 1-7 over neighbours Aughnasheelin who started without Ciaran Cullen, Sean McWeeney and Cathal Egan. Ballinaglera had the better of a tense first half, leading 0-5 to 0-2 at the break.

Ballinaglera, who had hit the first five points of the game seemed well on the road to victory when an Aaron McCawley goal in the second half and a dismissal for Aughnasheelin left them five points clear.

However a goal from Conor Cullen got Aughnasheelin back in the game and it looked as if they would earn at least a point when Gavin Sammon equalised but Ballinaglera capitalised on an Aughnasheelin error to score the winning point.

Ballinaglera face a tough encounter with St Patrick’s Dromahair on Friday night while Aughnasheelin desperately need to pick up their first points with a derby against Kiltubrid, also on Friday evening.

Kiltubrid's first outing in the championship proved a dramatic one as the visitors to Annaduff fought back from a seven point deficit to grab a draw against 2020 Intermediate finalists, drawing the game 2-8 to 1-11.

The early exchanges were tight with Annaduff holding a 0-5 to 0-3 advantage at the first water break thanks to points from Sean McNabola, Dermot Reynolds and Ray Cox with Barry McWeeney hitting all three of Kiltubrid's scores.

A Sean McNabola goal gave Annaduff a bit of breathing room and although Kiltubrid hit back with a point from Danny McWeeney, it looked as if Annaduff were taking control of the contest when Ray Cox slammed home a goal, just three minutes after their first.

Crucially, Kiltubrid wiped out the second goal with a point apiece from Barry McWeeney, Kealan McKeon and Fionn O'Brien to leave Annaduff with a 2-5 to 0-7 halftime lead.

Annaduff extended their lead early in the second half with points from two McNabola frees as they now led by six points five minutes into the second half but Kiltubrid would hold them to just one more point for the rest of the half while scoring 1-4 themselves.

Points from Stephen McLoughlin, Barry McWeeney and Mick McCormack got Kiltubrid back within a goal midway through the second half. Another score from Barry McWeeney left just two points in it with ten minutes left.

Annaduff sub Adam O'Hagan hit a point with six minutes left in the half that would prove to be vital for a minute later, Emmet Mahon drove the ball to the Annaduff net to tie the scores.

With more than five minutes of play left, neither side were able to get the winner with Kiltubrid suffering a loss with an injury to the influential Pat Moolick.

Annaduff have a bye this weekend while Kiltubrid host Aughnasheelin on Friday knowing a win would leave them in a great position.