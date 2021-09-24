Search

24/09/2021

Cork underage football stars have local connection

Lily Murray and Niamh McNabola

Lilly Murray and Niamh McNabola who both play with the Cork Ladies U16 football team who recently won the Munster Championship, defeating Kerry in the final.

Lilly’s Dad, Kevin Murray is from Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon and her grandmother is Nancy Murray.

Niamh's Dad is Gabriel McNabola from Kilnagross and her grandmother is Evie McNabola.

Lilly plays with Bride Rovers and Niamh plays with St Val’s.

Both girls have also played Camogie for Cork. Unfortunately there was no All Ireland football series for them due to Covid restrictions.

The girls would each like to say hello to their respective grandmothers!

