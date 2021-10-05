Search

05/10/2021

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

SATURDAY OCTOBER 9

Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Final: Annaduff v St Patrick’s Dromahair in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 4.30

Corrib Oil Junior A FC Quarter-Final: Carrigallen v Mohill in Aughavas 4.30

Corrib Oil Junior B FC Playoff: Allen Gaels v Leitrim Gaels in Drumshanbo; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Glencar Manorhamilton in Ballinamore (4.30)

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC

Senior B Semi-Final: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v St Francis in Cloone 2.00

Intermediate Semi-Final: Dromahair v Drumkeerin in Ballinamore 2.00

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC

Division 1 Final: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v in Glencar Manorhamilton in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 1.00

Division 1 Shield Final: Gortletteragh v Mac Diarmada Gaels in Gortletteragh 2.30

Division 2 Shield Final: Leitrim Gaels v St Joseph’s in Carrigallen 11.00

Ballinamore crush St Mary's to cruise into Connacht Gold SFC Final

BALLINAMORE SEAN O'HESLINS 3-15 ST MARY'S KILTOGHERT 0-9

SUNDAY OCTOBER 10

Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Final: Ballinaglera v Kiltubrid  in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.30

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC

Senior B Semi Final: St Joseph's v Kiltubrid in Ballinamore 12.00

Intermediate Semi Final: St Mary's v St Brigids in Cloone 12.00

Junior: Fenagh v Glencar Manorhamilton B; Dromahair v Annaduff (11.00)

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC

Division 3 Final: Annaduff v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Mohill 1.00

Division 3 Shield Final: Drumkeerin v Mohill in Drumkeerin 12.00

St Mary's Kiltoghert celebrate U15 double after epic extra-time Division 2 Final victory over Leitrim Gaels - GALLERY

RESULTS

Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Finals: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 3-15 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 0-9; Leitrim Gaels 1-9 Mohill 1-15

Corrib Oil Junior A Quarter-Finals: Annaduff 0-9 Eslin 1-21; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 1-12 Cloone 1-11; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 1-9 St Mary's Kiltoghert 0-9

Corrib Oil Junior B FC: Glencar Manorhamilton 3-4 Fenagh St Caillins 5-13; Gortletteragh 1-7 Allen Gaels 3-22

St Mary's Kiltoghert celebrate U15 double after epic extra-time Division 2 Final victory over Leitrim Gaels - GALLERY

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC

Senior: Kiltubrid 2-11 St. Francis 2-11;Glencar Manorhamilton 6-9 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 5-9; Mohill 2-1 St. Josephs 3-15

Intermediate: Keeldra Gaels 1-9 Drumkeeran 3-10; St. Marys 1-6 Dromahair 4-10

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2 Final: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-11 Leitrim Gaels 5-9; Semi-Final: Leitrim Gaels 2-7 Annaduff 2-4

Barna Waste U13 Division 2 Final: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-6 Leitrim Gaels 3-7

Fans served up fantastic encounter as Mohill hold off determined Leitrim Gaels - GALLERY

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC

Division 1 Semi-Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 3-12 Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-7

Division 2 Final: Mohill 2-12 St Brigid’s 1-4

