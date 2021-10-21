Search

21/10/2021

We don't make it easy for ourselves says Player of the Match Carmel McGovern

We don't make it easy for ourselves says Player of the Match Carmel McGovern

Carmel McGovern on the ball for St Joseph's Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

St Joseph’s deep self-belief despite serious setbacks were key to their Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final victory over Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins according to Player of the Match Carmel McGovern.

“We don’t make it easy for ourselves,” was Carmel’s assessment Saturday's contest, adding “We got there just by the skin of our teeth but I think we put in a good performance, we were ahead all the time.

“It was just that last five or six minutes, it was touch and go but we held the heads and got over the line just about. But the main thing is that we all believe in each other and ourselves. They got a penalty and when stuff like that happens, we never put the heads down, we all believe in each other.”

St Joseph's celebrate upset win over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final - GALLERY

Their resolve has been seriously tested with injuries to key players and they lost Rachel McIntyre to a serious injury in the semi-final against Kiltubrid but Carmel believes it shows the spirit in the squad: “It is serious, even there we lost a serious player last week in Rachel McIntyre and she is a bit emotional there today, she’d love to be on the pitch with us.

“So we do it for the girls who have been injured, the girls who have knocks, who have injuries but still they come out every day and if we have training, they are there. That’s what we do it for, it is a club effort, it is not just the girls on the pitch, it is absolutely everyone.”

Winning the title means St Joseph’s face Glencar Manorhamilton in the Senior A Final this Saturday in Ballinamore and Carmel has her sights set on another title: “Hopefully, it will stand to us next week. I think it is a big lift for us. We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves, in our eyes, this really was a semi-final, the final is next Saturday.

See who you can spot in the crowd at the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final in Cloone - GALLERY

“We won’t get ahead of ourselves and we haven’t been getting ahead of ourselves but it means a lot, it is so nice to get the supporters back out again and all the girls are putting in such an effort. We all buy into it and I think that is the main thing.”

As for celebrating the B victory, Carmel smiles and says “It will be hard to celebrate but we’ll manage, we’ll be sensible enough - some of us!”

Brilliant Dromahair storm to comprehensive win over St Mary's Kiltoghert - GALLERY

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media