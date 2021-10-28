Search

28/10/2021

McDermott goals give Fenagh the edge in high scoring thriller

FENAGH 4-12 ANNADUFF 1-17

McDermott goals give Fenagh the edge in high scoring thriller

Pat Joe Greenan pictured with his grand-daughters Caoimhe McDermott and Leah Smith after Fenagh's victory

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

After losing out in last year's final, Fenagh collected this year's Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Junior A crown but not without surviving a stiff test from an Annaduff team inspired by Vivienne Egan.

In a game that twisted one way and then the other, three goals from Caoimhe McDermott proved the difference in a high scoring encounter that was right in doubt up until the final whistle and delivered some great entertainment for fans.

Former Leitrim Ladies All-Ireland winner Sarah Garvey opened the scoring just 30 seconds in with a shot that hit the top of the crossbar while Leitrim Ladies star Vivienne Egan added a second two minutes later. Fenagh opened their account when a good move was finished well by Ciara Bohan but Egan responded with a second after five minutes.

Glencar Manorhamilton celebrate retaining their Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A title - GALLERY

Aoife Cafferty converted a free after a foul on Sarah Rowley but Annaduff won the kickout and got the ball to Egan who fired over. The kick outs were proving profitable as, from the subsequent Fenagh kickout, Annaduff regained possession leading to another Garvey point.

Annaduff seemed to be taking control when Chloe Dolan pointed after good work from Grainne Reynolds on 12 minutes. But Fenagh started to find their rhythm when Sarah Rowley pounced on a poor Annaduff clearance to point. From that kickout, Kate Gilheaney won the ball and combined with Ciara Bohan to set up Leah Smith for a good point.

However, Annaduff regained control as Egan scored two good frees to leave them eight points to four ahead after 18 minutes but Fenagh looked to have turned the game on its head when Kathy Reynolds found Caoimhe McDermott and her long range shot ended up in the top right hand corner of the Annaduff net.

A foul on Roisin O’Toole allowed Cafferty to cut the gap to a point on 22 minutes but Annaduff’s response was superb, Vivienne Egan finishing a great run with a bullet to the roof of the Fenagh net. She then added a free before Roisin O’Toole, set up by a good run from Sarah Rowley, fired over.

That left Annaduff with a 1-9 to 1-6 halftime advantage and when Chloe Dolan won the throw-in and worked the ball to Clara Keane, the advantage stretched to four. However, just a minute later, the game was back in the melting pot when Roisin O’Toole’s quick free found Caoimhe McDermott unmarked and she planted the ball in the net for her second goal.

Brilliant Dromahair storm to comprehensive win over St Mary's Kiltoghert - GALLERY

The dramatic turnaround continued as Fenagh struck for their second goal inside the first four minutes of the second half when Kate Gilheaney’s long delivery found the deadly McDermott who chipped the keeper for a dramatic turnaround.

Having seen a four point lead turned into a two point deficit, Annaduff reacted superbly with a free from Egan and another Garvey point to tie the scores and after both teams had chances, Annaduff went back in front with yet another Egan score.

Fenagh replied with a point from McDermott, set up by Ciara Bohan, on 11 minutes but the crucial score came two minutes later when Fenagh worked the ball from their halfback line before Sarah Rowley put Roisin O’Toole through for a massivel fourth goal.

Fenagh were on a roll and stretched the lead to five points thanks to two points from Leah Smith, the first after winning an Annaduff kickout and the second set up by Sarah Rowley, but Annaduff hit back, Egan converting another free with just over ten minutes left.

Fenagh lost Amy McLoughlin to a shoulder injury after a collision with Annaduff’s Grainne Reynolds with Saoirse Redican coming on. Annaduff kept the pressure on when they added a point from Chloe Dolan to cut the gap back to a goal.

Dolan added another with three minutes left but Rachel Smith’s quick free for Fenagh resulted in a point for Leah Smith. However, Fenagh were then reduced to 14 players in added time when Kathy Reynolds was yellow carded for a foul on Vivienne Egan, who tapped over the resulting free.

That left just two points it in but two late points from Aoife Cafferty ensured the Cup would be heading for Fenagh on Sunday evening as they held on for a four point victory.

St Joseph's celebrate upset win over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final - GALLERY

FENAGH

Scorers: Caoimhe McDermott 3-1; Leah Smith & Aoife Cafferty (4f) 0-4 each; Roisin O’Toole 1-1; Ciara Bohan & Sarah Rowley 0-1 each

Team: Elizabeth Honeyman, Louise Cafferty, Rachel Smith, Aisling Moran, Kathy Reynolds, Amy McLoughlin, Claire Rowley, Kate Gilheaney, Aoife Cafferty, Caoimhe McDermott, Sarah Rowley, Leah Smith, Caroline Guckian, Roisin O’Toole, Ciara Bohan. Sub: Saoirse Redican for A McLoughlin (51)

ANNADUFF

Scorers: Vivienne Egan 1-10, 8f; Chloe Dolan & Sarah Garvey 0-3 each; Clara Keane 0-1

Team: Eilish Murphy, Saoirse McGlynn, Aoife Shanley, Carmel Charles, Maeve Newton, Eimear Quigley, Grainne Reynolds, Chloe Dolan, Vivienne Egan, Alannah Murray, Aesha Newton, Clara Keane, Hannah Farrell Sterling, Sarah Garvey, Erin Newton. Subs used: Aoibhe Charles & Eimear Keville for E Newton & Murray (41), Christine Early for H Farrell Sterling (50); A Murray for A Newton (61)

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media