Search

01/11/2021

It just didn’t happen for us says St Joseph's manager Fergal Brady

It just didn’t happen for us says St Joseph's manager Fergal Brady

The St Joseph's team pictured during the last water break in the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A Final Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

After the highs of a dramatic Senior B Final victory, you sensed that Fergal Brady was somewhat perplexed with last Saturday’s Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A Final, feeling that his St Joseph’s team never truly got going against Glencar Manorhamilton.

Or, as Fergal put it himself, “it just didn’t happen for us.”

“It is not that any girls didn’t try or battle,” Fergal told the Observer, adding “It is just one of those games where it doesn’t happen and it wasn’t our day. Last week, we got the dream start and from one day to the next, you are hoping you get that dream start but today it just didn’t happen for us.”

It looked as if injuries and an intense schedule had caught up with St Joseph’s and Fergal agreed it may have been a factor: “Maybe it did. We thought ourselves we were up for it, we were up for it. Probably the penalty early on might have settled us, it just wasn’t happening.

Fans brave the weather to cheer on Glencar Manorhamilton and St Joseph's in the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A Final - GALLERY

“We had a shot off the post, the little things and other days they were going in for us and today it just didn’t happen for us. We did look tired in the last ten or 15 minutes, it is very hard to lift yourself, especially in those conditions.

“Maybe we looked a little bit flat at times but at halftime, I said there were only two scores in it. Tight breeze, chances will come but it just wasn’t to be. But it has been a good few weeks, apart from today and those days happen.”

Fergal also paid tribute to the impact Ailbhe Clancy had on the game: “Ailbhe was in good form, she kicked some fabulous points in the first half. I don’t think they kicked a wide in the first half. They are worthy champions and that is the way the cookie crumbles.”

Glencar Manorhamilton celebrate retaining their Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A title - GALLERY

St Joseph’s now go into the Connacht Intermediate campaign but the first aim is to get everyone fit and healthy again: “We’ll probably do nothing this week and let their bodies recuperate, it has been a long seven weeks. It is not hard motivating the girls, they won’t settle just because what they won the Senior B Final and they won’t let today stop them from driving on to what they want to achieve.

“Glencar Manor last year won the Connacht Intermediate and now they’re at the next level. For us to get to that level, we have to do what they did. It is no easy feat but we will give it a lash. There is no pressure so we will go out and enjoy it.”

St Joseph's celebrate upset win over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final - GALLERY

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media