Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, December 12, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James Nolan, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of James Nolan of Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 11th December, 2017 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Ann Gildea (née Geoghegan), Corlasko, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Mary Ann Gildea nee Geoghegan better known as Cissie, Corlasko, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly of Annaghselhenry, Kilnagross, Peacefully Dec 10th 2017 at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick and son John Patrick. Sadly missed by her sons Michael and James, daughter-in-laws Julia and Michelle (USA), grandchildren John, Edel and Tara (USA), relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 7 o'clock Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. with Burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. House Private Please. Family and friends only

John Brandt, Drumduffy, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred, unexpectly, at Sligo University Hospital, of John Brandt, Drumduffy, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosa, sons Michael, David and Boris; daughters Roswitha, Miriam and Brigette; sisters Hilke, Heide and Ingeborg; son in law; daughter in law; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Fowleys Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Wednesday from 5.00pm until 6.20pm, followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Creevelea, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00am. Burial to follow in Killargue new cemetery. House strictly private, please.

John William Beirne, Headford, Drumsna, Co Leitrim

John William Beirne, Headford, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim. 9th December 2017 (peacefully) in the gentle care of the staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mai, sons Enda and Sean (Tralee), daughters Carmel (Stillorgan), Fidelma (Westport), and Sinead (Arklow), daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law Gerry, Michael and Gary, grandchildren Amy, Nadine, Paul, Lukas, Colm, Aidan and Eoghan, sister Jean (USA), brothers Peter (Lancashire) and Tom (Huddersfield), sisters-in-law Breda and Madge, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna on Tuesday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Parkinson's Association of Ireland. One way traffic system in operation via Drumsna old School. House private from 5pm on Monday please.

Kathleen (Kay) Stephenson (née Scanlon), Palmerstown, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Stephenson, Kathleen (Kay) (Née Scanlon), (Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and formerly of Deerpark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) December 8th 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Maryfield Nursing Home, Chapelizod. Beloved wife of the late Frank and much loved mother of Kieran, Yvonne, Fran, Caitriona and Nicky. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Tuesday evening (12 December) from 7pm and 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. House private please.

Mary Ellen Maguire, Toam, Blacklion, Cavan

Formerly of County Fermanagh. In her 102nd year. Peacefully at the Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at St. Lasir’s Church, Wheathill, Co. Fermanagh at 11am, followed by burial in Killesher Cemetery, Co. Fermanagh.

Bridie Grimes, Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Bridie Grimes, Dublin and late of Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Roscommon. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Clonskeagh Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her brother Sean, relatives and friends. Reposing on Wednesday in St Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon from 10:30am in until 11:30am. Removal to St Michael's Church, Drumlion, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery.

Patrick McGovern, Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Cavan

Patrick McGovern (Paddy Eddie) Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at the McAuley Residence, Derrylahan, Glangevlin. Reposing at the McAuley Residence. House is Private from 3pm on Tuesday. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, All donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Vincent McGovern, Funeral Director.

Mary Rose (Rose) Phibbs (Butler Phibbs), Corbally House, Tulsk, Roscommon

Phibbs (Butler Phibbs), Mary Rose (better known as Rose), Corbally House, Tulsk, Castlerea, County Roscommon, November 26, suddenly in England. Daughter of the late George and Catherine Phibbs and much loved and only sister of Margaret. She will be sadly missed by Margaret, cousins, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 12th 2017, at St. Eithne and Fidelma Church, Tulsk at 12 noon to be followed by internment in Elphin Cemetery (old Cemetery).

Patricia Page, Bundoran, Donegal

Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefully on Sunday, December 10th 2017 at Bailey's Nursing Home, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Reposing at the residence of her brother Norman Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran until removal from there on Tuesday evening Dec 12th at 6.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

May they all Rest In Peace.