Rain returning today as frost and snow set to disappear

According to Met Éireann the frost and snow of recent days will disappear today. Cloud and rain will move in this morning. The rain will clear eastwards later in the afternoon or early evening; with clearer conditions and just well scattered showers following. Temperatures will be a lot milder than recent days with highs of 5 to 10 degrees.



Tonight

Mainly dry at first tonight with just well scattered showers; but outbreaks of showery rain will spread from the west overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees. No frost is expected.