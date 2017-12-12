Cllr John McCartin captures picture of modern 'border post'

Following on from a week of tough talk and tougher negotiations with regard to the future of the Irish border, a tweet sent by Cllr John McCartin this morning illustrates the manner in which life along the border area has become seamless as journeys regularly criss-cross the open border.

Border posts are still a vivid memory for many and in Derrylin this morning the eagle-eyed Cllr McCartin caught what he has described as the modern border post as a postman from An Post and another from Royal Mail are pictured in conversation at a filling station in Derrylin.