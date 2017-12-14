Celebrate The Festival of Nations in Carrick Rowing Club this Saturday

Come along to Carrick-on-Shannon rowing club this Saturday, December 16 and help celebrate The Festival of Nations.

This free event will run from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. It has been organised by the Leitrim International Community Group with activities and finger foods from every different corner of the world.



There will be a mini fashion show, dancing and music from different cultures, as well as face-painting and games for the younger guests.



Take a break away from your Christmas preparations and call in for a quick trip around the world, right on the shores of the Shannon... expand your mind and perhaps even make some new friends!



Leitrim, the forgotten corner of Ireland that had for generations been a place to escape from is now welcoming people from all over the world and it will certainly benefit hugely from the influx of new energy and ideas.



The Leitrim International Community Group, with members from Ireland, the UK, France, Panama, Nigeria, Lithuania, Kurdistan, Syria, Sierra Leone, Mexico, India and many more, is the first port of call for newcomers into the county to make contact with locals and gather information.



The Group organizes a wealth of cultural and fun events throughout the year: film screenings, national celebration days, courses etc. with a grand International fashion show and a karaoke night planned for 2018, bringing Irish and people from all nationalities together for a better understanding and awareness of one another.



For further information on the group, log on to the LICG website www.licg.ie , or contact LICG on Facebook LICG and Facebook peace.ethnic.minorities; phone Leitrim Development Company 0719631715 or email osa@ldco.ie

This project has been supported by the EU's PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.