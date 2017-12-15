Volunteers sought for River Shannon Christmas Day swim

Brave souls are being sought to enter the icy waters of the River Shannon for charity on Christmas Day.



The annual Carrick-on-Shannon Ice Breakers Christmas swim will take place at the slipway next to Emerald Star at 1.30pm, after 12 o’clock mass.



It’s a fun event for all ages and it’s up to participants whether they wish to swim a few strokes or just dip. Swimmers will be rewarded with some hot beverages and chocolates while they dry off and warm up.



One of the Ice Breakers' most loyal swimmers Bernard Murray passed away during the year so a special appeal has been made for people to take the plunge in his memory.



The event raises much-needed funds for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, the National Council for the Blind and the Leitrim Talking Newspaper.



Christmas swimmers and spectators are welcome to make a donation on the day. They are also encouraged to raise money and sponsorship cards are available from Mary O’Boyle at 071-9620274 or Jim Gorman at 086-8286576.



Each week, groups of volunteers record the Leitrim Observer and distribute it to people with visual impairments or reading difficulties across the county.



There are 180 blind and partially sighted people living in Leitrim, 13 of whom are children. The Leitrim branch of the National Council for the Blind was founded in Carrick-on-Shannon in 1963.



If you would like to sign up to the Leitrim Talking Newspaper (LTN), please call Ann on 0861539699 or email pfmgriffin@gmail.com.



The recordings are put onto memory sticks and sent to recipients around the county and surrounding areas for free.



They can then be played on laptops and other devices or for a small charge the LTN can provide a specially adapted MP3 Player that allows the listener to go direct to each part of the paper at the push of a button.