SNOW - ICE - WIND - Met Éireann issues new alerts

A new snow-ice weather warning has been issued with by Met Éireann with all of Ireland put on alert alongside a warning that gales will blow an arctic blast in from the Atlantic.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for widespread heavy and thundery showers during Wednesday and Thursday producing hail, sleet and snow at times, leading to accumulations of ice on untreated surfaces.

The warning is valid from 11am Wednesday, December 13 to 8am Thursday, December 14.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is also in place for the west with southwest winds veering west to northwest with mean speeds of 45 to 65km/h will gust up to 85km/h. Winds will be strongest for western areas with Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick bearing the brunt of the storm.

This is valid from Noon on Wednesday, December 13 to 10 pm Thursday, December 14.

The weather forecaster's predictions for last weekend were accurate when an Orange alert brought heavy snow and freezing conditions to the midlands .

During the forecast, Joanne Donnelly warned of treacherous driving conditions.

FORECAST AS FOLLOWS

Wednesday will be a cold, blustery day with bright spells and showers, many of them heavy with hail and a risk of scattered thunderstorms. Some showers of sleet also, mainly over the north and northwest and over high ground elsewhere. Maximum temperatures of only 4 or 5 degrees Celsius generally, but 7 or 8 degrees Celsius along southern fringes. Westerly winds will increase strong and gusty, with gales along west and southwest coasts.

Wednesday night will be very windy, with strong and gusty westerly winds and gales or strong gales at sea. There will be some clear spells, but scattered showers also, some wintry, especially over high ground and there is also a risk of thunder. Min. 0 to 4 Celsius, with a slight frost in sheltered places

Thursday will also be cold and very windy, with a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of the showers heavy and of hail, with a continuing risk of thunder. Some wintry showers of sleet are likely, with a risk of hill snow. Maximum temperatures4 to 8 Celsius, in fresh to strong westerly winds, up to gale force along west and southwest coasts.

Winds will veer northwest in direction Thursday night, gradually easing. Showers will become confined mainly to northern, western and southwestern coastal counties, some of them wintry, with a few wintry showers further inland also. A cold, frosty night, with icy patches, especially in the midlands , east and north, but less cold in Atlantic coastal areas.

Friday is set to remain very cold, but mainly dry, with good sunny spells and just a few scattered showers, mainly in the north and northeast. Max. 4 to 8 Celsius, in moderate northwesterly winds. Winds will slacken further on Friday night and it will be mainly dry, but very cold, with widespread frost and icy stretches.

Saturday looks like it will remain cold, with frost and ice clearing only gradually during the morning. Mainly dry, but some wintry showers are possible at first, mainly in the north. Max. 4 to 8 Celsius. More widespread rain will spread from the Atlantic during Saturday night and it will become milder.

Met Éireann says the indications are that the early days of next week will be relatively mild, but changeable and unsettled.