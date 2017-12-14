New investment confirmed for Disability Respite Services in Sligo/Leitrim

The Minister for Health has approved additional investment in Respite Services for people with Disabilities in each Community Health Area across the country including Sligo/Leitirm.

The final allocation of funding for for our area has yet to be confirmed, however a tender process for the provision of a respite service within Sligo/Leitrim area has already commenced.

This tender will source an external service provider / non statutory agency with the appropriate professional capacity, experience and expertise to provide this essential service. The process is further strengthened by the availability of a large HSE owned house in Tullaghan Co. Leitrim which will be easily accessible for people from both Co Sligo and Co Leitrim.

The property has recently been surveyed by the HSE Estates Department who has confirmed that the house is in good order and can be occupied. As this house will be a registered designated centre and inspected by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), a full application for registration will be prepared and submitted to the Authority as soon the tender process is complete and a registered provider identified.

The Sligo/Leitrim Community Health Organisation 1 team look forward to the the provision of local respite services to support people with disabilities and their carers.