Census reveals unemployment rate of 14.5% in Leitrim

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has today (Thursday) published the final Census 2016 (thematic) report, which focuses on Employment, Occupations and Industry.

Profile 11 shows that the number of people at work in Ireland in April 2016 increased to just over 2 million (+11%). The numbers of people looking after the home/family continued to decline, falling by 10.1% to 305,556 while the numbers of retired persons increased to 545,407, up 88,013 (19.2%) on 2011.



Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician, commented: ”This report analyses the world of work in Ireland in 2016, with a particular focus on changes in the numbers at work by occupations and industrial sectors.



It also looks at the profile of the non-Irish national population in the workforce. Profile 11 completes the suite of Census 2016 results which has included two summary reports, eleven detailed reports and Small Area Population Statistics. Together, these results provide a comprehensive picture of Ireland in April 2016. All of this data is now available on the CSO website.”



Industrial Sectors

In April 2016, the largest (broad) industrial sector in the county was human health and social work activities, accounting for 1,722 workers (13.5%). The wholesale and retail trade was the next largest, with 1,534 workers (12.1%). The top five was completed by manufacturing (10.0%), education (9.1%) and agriculture, forestry and fishing (8.6%).



The 1,091 persons working in the Agriculture, forestry and fishing sector was down 103 (8.6%) on 2011. A further 689 persons (5.4%) worked in construction, compared with 643 five years previously.



Unemployment

Total unemployment in the county was 2,163 giving an unemployment rate of 14.5%, compared with 20.3% in April 2011. Nationally, the unemployment rate recorded by Census 2016 was 12.9%. Of the unemployed in the county, 197 (9.1%) were first-time job seekers.



Nationalities

Among Leitrim’s unemployed, 78.9% were Irish nationals, compared with 78.5% in 2011, while 21.1% were non-Irish nationals, down from 21.5% five years previously.