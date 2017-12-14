And the winners for days 11- 13 are.....

We are on the final leg of our 21 Days of Christmas Gift Giveaway and the following are the winners for Days 11-13:

Day 11: Festival Fever the Irish at Cheltenham - David Scully, Annaghdown, Co Galway.

Day 12: Payot Uni Skin Concentré Perles - Sally Hill, 3 Kennedy Gardens, Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Day 13: Voucher for Cryans Hotel - David Gilroy, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.