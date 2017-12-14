#21DaysofChristmas

And the winners for days 11- 13 are.....

Eddie the Elf

Great Big Christmas Giveaway

Are you one of our winners?

We are on the final leg of our 21 Days of Christmas Gift Giveaway and the following are the winners for Days 11-13:

Day 11: Festival Fever the Irish at Cheltenham - David Scully, Annaghdown, Co Galway.

Day 12:  Payot Uni Skin Concentré Perles - Sally Hill, 3 Kennedy Gardens, Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Day 13: Voucher for Cryans Hotel - David Gilroy, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.