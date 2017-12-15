Santa to turn on Mohill Christmas lights tomorrow

All roads lead to Mohill this Saturday evening, December 16 at 5pm when the Santa cavalcade comes to town.

Santa will come to the Buttermarket (opposite Paul’s Shop) and will officially turn on the new town festive lights. Brendan Farrell from Shannonside will be MC, and there will be a present for some of the young children.

Mohill church choir will sing festive carols. Please come out and show your support and gratitude to the volunteers who put so much effort into making our town lights the best ever.

Young and old are invited to come along and to get their photo taken with Santa.