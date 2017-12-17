Telephone counselling service to open every day over Christmas

Telephone counselling and support service Connect is to extend its hours during Christmas to open every evening from tomorrow, Monday (December 18) until Monday, January 1.

Connect is a free, confidential and professional telephone-based counselling and support service for adults who were abused in childhood and will open from 6-10pm throughout the festive period.

People can call Connect for free at 1800 477 477. Callers will get to speak with a trained counsellor who can listen and provide professional counselling and support.

Service Director Sheila Doran said that Christmas is a particularly sensitive period in terms of public need for the service.

From the Northern Ireland and the UK people can call 00800 477 477 77. Connect’s normal opening hours are 6-10pm Wednesday to Sunday.

Connect was established in 2006 following demands from groups representing survivors of institutional abuse that an independent and professional out of hours telephone based service be established. It is funded by the HSE.

More information at www.connectcounselling.ie