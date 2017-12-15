Funding awarded to Leitrim youth clubs and groups

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone today announced details of the almost 1,600 youth projects and groups awarded grants under the €6.35m Local Youth Club Equipment Scheme.

The Scheme was developed to support the work of volunteers, to enhance the experience of members, and to provide vital equipment to local youth clubs and groups. The Scheme was administered by the sixteen Education and

Training Boards.

The grants have assisted clubs in the purchase of camping, gaming, sports and audio visual equipment. Other clubs, for example, have used the grant to purchase musical equipment which would otherwise unavailable to them.

The following are the Leitrim projects:

3rd Leitrim Group SI, Carrick-on-Shannon €1,980.00

4th Leitrim Mohill Scouting Ireland Group €4,356.00

10th Leitrim Scouting Ireland €2,698.00

Blueway District - Irish Girl Guides €4,056.00

1st Leitrim Scouts €3,281.00

Manorhamilton Girls Brigade €3,103.00

The Hideout Club (Ballinamore Foróige Club) €3,754.00

Carrigallen Foroige Club €3,748.00

Drumsna Foroige €3,431.00

Dromahair Foróige Club Junior and Senior €3,121.00

YKEA Mohill €3,431.00

Mohill Foroige Youth Club €1,541.00

MuseHyper Foroige Special Interest Club €4,914.00

Bornacoola Youth Club- The Hive €3,667.00

CarrickDojo €3,431.00

Cloone Youth Club €4,685.00

Drumkeerin Youth Café €5,017.00

Leitrim Light Orchestra €3,152.00

Mohill Youth Café €1,845.00

Kiltyclogher €4,630.00

Sligo Girls brigade €800.00

Also locally the following clubs have received funding:

Backstage Youth Theatre Longford €2,163.00

Ballinamuck Foroige Club, Longford €2,819.00

Boyle Girl Guides €4,418.33

Cootehall/Ardcarne Foróige Club €3,121.99

Aughrim/Kilmore Foroige Club €4,418.33

Boyle Scouts €4,428.05

Arigna Youth Club €4,629.52

Croghan,Drumlion, Cortober CG €4,482.83

Belturbet Church Praise Band €3,714.00

Belturbet Dramatic Society Youth Theatre €4,922.48

Belturbet Foroige Club €4,581.38

Belturbet Parish Sunday Schools €4,340.00

Belturbet Row Boat and Social Club €5,000.00

Belturbet Scout Group €5,000.00