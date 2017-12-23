Remembering drowning victim Patrick Moffatt

The month's mind mass for Patrick Moffatt will be on Thursday, December 28 at 8pm in Drumboylan Church.

Patrick tragically lost his life in an accident at Lock 16 on the Shannon-Erne Canal on November, 26 2017.

The family of Patrick, who lived at Drumboylan, Leitrim P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon stated "The family of the late Patrick Moffatt wish to thank all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement.

"To all our family, neighbours, friends, relatives and Pat’s work colleagues who helped out in such practical ways and supported us during those difficult days.

"Thank you to all the people who provided food, refreshments, lighting and signage. Thank you to all who called to our home offering condolences, telephoned, sent text messages, sent Mass cards and enrolments, floral tributes, attended the funeral and burial, thanks to all the people who travelled long distances to be with us.

"A sincere thanks to An Garda Siochana, the Fire Brigade, the clergy and work colleagues for their support at Lock 16.

"Thanks to the clergy, the altar boys, ushers and those directing traffic. Thanks for the beautiful singing at the church. Thanks to work colleagues who formed a guard of honour.

"Thanks to those who provided refreshments in the community centre following the removal.Thanks to the gravediggers who prepared Patrick’s final resting place and to the staff at the Bush Hotel.

"We would also like to thank Padraig and Annette Burke for their heartfelt compassion, support and guidance."



