Carrick-on-Shannon Community School notes

School Bank launched

Transition Year students from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School pictured at the launch of their Bank of Ireland School Bank.

Working with Ms. Catherine Murray, student officer from Bank of Ireland Carrick-on-Shannon, the students have learned about how the banking system works, about lodgements, withdrawals, credit transfers and debit cards.

They are now in the process of setting up Bank of Ireland accounts for their fellow students.

They stress the importance of this as the school can provide proof of address for students and senior students need a bank account to have their grants paid into when they go to college.