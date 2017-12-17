Lough Allen Community College School Notes

Music Outing

Ms Breda Shannon brought the Music students to the National Concert Hall in Dublin where the National Symphony Orchestra played pieces which are relevant to the Junior Certificate Music paper. The students were accommodated with a trip to the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on the way home. Thanks to Ms O’Grady who also accompanied the students to this event.



Under 16 Girls Basketball

On Monday 27th of November, the LAC Under 16 Girls Basketball travelled to the Mercy College, Sligo to compete in a blitz. The girls performed very well on their first outing winning one match and losing the second to a stronger more experienced team. Well done to our panel: Rosie Crawford, Ciana Harrison, Niamh Mc Partland, Ella Mc Namara, Amy Mc Gee, Johanna Dietz, Karen Drugan, Alana Gallagher, Nadine Mc Loughlin, Anna Hazlett and Michelle Kelly. Coaches for LAC include Mr Brian Flannery and Ms Tara McDermott.



Comhairle na nÓg

TY’s attended a workshop presented by Comhairle na nÓg in the Bush Hotel, on Thursday 23rd of November. The students reflected on topics such as bullying and the theme “Use your brains not your fists”. Thanks to Mrs Una Killoran, Transition Year Co-ordinator for facilitating this trip.



Cyber Bullying and Internet Talk

Jeremy Pagden from Lurtel Ltd (schoolwebsites.ie) provided a comprehensive presentation to our students, staff and parents on internet safety and cyber bullying. Topics included: internet predators, knowing your friends online, reputational damage, dangers of apps, social media and the law. The presentation given by Jeremy was very informative, age appropriate and allowed the students to engage with the speaker. Thanks to Drumkeerin Youth Cáfé for organising this training.