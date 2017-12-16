Leitrim deaths - Saturday, December 16, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen SMYTH (née Kelly) Ballyduff, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully in the company of family at Mountbellew Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John Joe, she will be sadly missed by her family Joseph, Brian, Declan, Fergus, Sheila and Francis and their partners, grandchildren Lillymor, Ciara, Amy, Colin, Aaron, Connie, David, Lauren, Fintan, Luchia, Abbie, Jayne and Georgia, her sisters, Mary (McHugh) and Betty (McNiffe), and a wide circle of nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law Declan & Ita Smyth, Ballyduff, today, Saturday from 2pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Aughnasheelin. House private on Sunday. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Special Olympics South Leitrim c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Alice SMITH (née McGovern) Beaumont, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Alic Smith (née, McGovern), Thursday December 14th 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of all the staff at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Philip and his partner Edel and Niall and his partner Roisín, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Monday evening, 18th December 2017, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Montrose Park, Beaumont arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Fingal Cemetery.

Mary Heslin (née Moran),Druminbawn, Corriga, Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Heslin nee Moran , Druminbawn, Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 14th December, 2017 at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Eddie. Predeceased by her brother Francie Moran (Sligo). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons; Eamon, Michael, Peter (Co. Clare), Dominic (Edenderry), Dermott (London), daughters; Mary Charles (Drumshanbo North, Aughavas) and Deirdre Connolly (Newtowngore), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister; Elizabeth (Wigan, England), brother; Peter (Manchester), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at her residence today, Saturday from 12pm - 3pm with removal to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am followed by burial to the local cemetery. House strictly private from 3pm on Saturday please.



Teresa Hynes (née Rodgers), Ballybeg, Brosna, Birr, Co Offaly /Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon

Peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her daughter Angela. Deeply regretted by her husband Billy, son Liam, daughters Helen & Tracy, sister Kitty Hynes, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren Ciara, Darragh, Cillian & Davan, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, Tom, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving in Coolderry Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Margaret Quigley (née Baine), Callow, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon / Ahascragh, Co Galway

QUIGLEY (Callow, Frenchpark and Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle) December 14th, 2017 (Peacefully) in her 94th, year, at University Hospital, Sligo; Margaret. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, daughter Patricia (Flaherty) and daughter-in-law Phil. Deeply mourned by her loving sons John (Frenchpark) and Gary (Athlone), daughter Geraldine Smyth (Ahascragh), sisters Bridie Reilly (UK) and Kitty Miles (UK), her fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Patrick and Gerry, daughter-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark today, Friday from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Bridget’s Church, Breedogue arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11.30am, followed by interment in Ahascragh Cemetery, arriving at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Motor Neuron Association c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

David Seavers, Drumasladdy, Belturbet, Co Cavan

David Seavers, Drumasladdy, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 13th December 2017, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Theresa. Sadly missed by his daughter Ruth, brothers Paul & Michael, sisters Laura & Barbara, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet today, Friday, from 6pm until 8pm. Removal at 11.30am on Saturday to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12 midday.

Rose Audini (née Keaney), Brockagh, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim and formerly London

Funeral mass at 11am this morning, Saturday followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Cornelius (Con) Evans, Curranes, Caheragh, Cork / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Evans, London formerly of Caheragh, West Cork, 6th of December 2017, who passed away peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (nee Glancy), son James and his partner Anna, daughter Anne and her husband Paul, granddaughter Meara, brother Jimmy and all relatives and friends Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Anne Evans-McCutcheon, Gortinty, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, today, Friday from 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12pm in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.