Two charged following theft in Leitrim

Two men have been charged with the theft of a substantial amount of cash and are due to appear at a special sitting of Sligo District Court this evening, Saturday, at 8pm.

The men, aged in their 20’s and 30’s, carried out surveillance at a bank on Main street, Carrick-on-Shannon, yesterday afternoon, Friday and followed a business man carrying the money to Rosebank Shopping Centre.

The business man is understood to have left his vehicle for a short period of time and when he returned discovered the cash has been taken.

Gardaí obtained CCTV footage of the suspected vehicle, and in a joint operation with Longford Gardaí, the two male suspects were arrested near Longford at 3.30pm yesterday.

Gardaí have since recovered all of the money.

The two males, believed to be from Dublin, were detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station and have since been charged with the theft.