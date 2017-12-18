Watch fantastic celebrations in Mohill as Beirnes crowned Ireland's Fittest Family

The Beirne family from Mohill were last night named as Ireland's Fittest Family as they emerged triumphant in the final of the popular television series and understandably they were inundated with messages of support following their incredible victory.

There were great celebrations in Mohill as friends as family joined Michael (55), his daughter Dearbhaile (18) and his sons Jonathan (24) and Keith (20) in their pub to watch the final and when the result was confirmed there were numerous messages of congratulations posted on social media. The video below shows the celebrations getting underway in Beirne's Bar and Restaurant.

Leitrim GAA led the online tributes to the family

What an amazing performance from Mick, Jonathan, Keith and Dervla!! Ireland's Fittest Family 2017...so proud of your collective efforts...@FittestFamily #IrelandsFittestFamily — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) December 17, 2017

Honestly feels like Leitrim just won the Al Ireland. Well done to the Beirne's! There's no fitness quite like farming fitness! #IrelandsFittestFamily — Avril Banks (@Avril_Banks) December 17, 2017

Numerous tributes were paid to the family following their heroic performance with well wishers from Mohill, Leitrim and further afield offering their congratulations.

Congratulations to The Beirnes and coach @docallaghan4, the winners of Ireland's Fittest Family 2017!! pic.twitter.com/Vpd3zzwFTD — RTE One (@RTEOne) December 17, 2017

Absolutely brilliant final between the three families. Well done to all. Congrats Beirne family

#IrelandsFittestFamily — Stephen Glennon (@s_glennon) December 17, 2017

#IrelandsFittestFamily farmers lads farmers strength isnt learnt in da gym its god honest work. hon leitrim December 17, 2017

s Great great stuff from the Beirnes in #irelandsfittestfamily congrats #leitrimabu — Mark Kelly (@thewateredge) December 17, 2017

Congratulations to @ucdwaves and @FAIreland striker Dearbhaile Beirne and family on winning RTE's Fittest Family last night! — Extratime.ie (@ExtratimeNews) December 18, 2017

Congratulations to former Longford Town Under 19 Captain Keith Beirne, his sister and Irish ladies soccer international Dearbhaile, brother Johny and father Mick on winning Ireland's Fittest Family comp 2017 #Mohill'sfinest #Fabfeat #supertalent — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) December 17, 2017