Annual Table Quiz in aid of GOAL to take place in Ballinamore

The 18th Annual Table Quiz in aid of GOAL Third World Charity will be held at An Siopa Ól, Main St, Ballinamore, at 4pm on St Stephen's Day, December 26.

This legendary quiz is organised by Alan Martin, Michelle Fanning, Sarah McLoughlin, Alannah Smyth and Brendan Brennan who are assisted by a team of helpers who give up their afternoon to help this very worthy cause.

Its a General Knowledge Quiz again this year and there will be prizes on the day for the first, second and third finishing teams and all quiz fans from around the county are encouraged to attend.This is a great afternoon out for all the family General Knowledge buffs and a chance to get away from the turkey and the pudding.

GOAL are doing tremendous work in emergency situations around the globe. The GOAL mission is "To work towards ensuring that the poorest and most vulnerable in our world and those affected by humanitarian crises have access to the fundamental rights of life, including but not limited to adequate shelter, food water and sanitation, healthcare and education."

Most recently they sent a team of volunteers to help with refugees in the Syrian conflict. So come along and support their great work on St Stephens Day. Contact Michelle on 087 9390980 for further info.