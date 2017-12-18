Leitrim stars help raise homelessness awareness

A number of Leitrim footballers joined forces with players from other counties as rivalries were put to one side on Saturday night last to raise awareness and funds to help tackle homelessness in the country.

Over 400 players slept out overnight in solidarity with Ireland's homeless in various locations throughout the country and further afield and to date they have raised a staggering €196,873.

The rough sleep was the brainwave of 'Gaelic Voices for Change' who describe themselves as a voluntary group of past and present inter-county GAA players who, supported by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and Women's Gaelic Players Association (WGPA), have come together to form 'Gaelic Voices for Change', a community action initiative that shines a light on important social issues. Their initial focus is on the escalating housing and homeless crisis.

Players taking part in the rough sleep gave an insight into difficulties associated with life on the street throughout the night.

Proud to have taken part in such a unified showing of solidarity on Saturday night...a short reflection

Settling in for the night for the #SolidaritySleepout unbelievable generosity on show thanks to all who have donated so far

Well settled in now at the #SolidaritySleepOut here in Dublin with some fellow Leitrim lads representing too.

Sligo's Stephen Henry offered his thoughts on the event after being able to return home to the warmth and comfort of his own bed.

New York GAA stands in solidarity with the @GaelicVoices4Ch

campaign 3000 miles away in Times Square - NYC.

New York GAA stands in solidarity with the campaign 3000 miles away in Times Square - NYC.

A glimpse at the #SolidaritySleepout that took place outside the GPO in Dublin last night. A massive thank you to everyone who played their part in each of the 13 locations.

