Wednesday's death notices

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Guckian (née Smith), Ballinwing, Leitrim Village, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully, on Tuesday, 19th December, 2017, in the loving care of the staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank and son Anthony. Sadly missed by her sons Nicholas and Eamon, daughter-in-law Marie, grandson Kieran, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Wednesday 20th from 5pm-7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 21st at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village. Burial immediately afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director, Kilmore.

Mary Corocoran, Deerpark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon



Mary Corcoran (nee Babs McDermott), Drum Road, Deerpark, Boyle and formerly Drumdoe, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. December 19th, 2017 peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Loving mother of Martina. Predeceased by her husband Michael and brothers Seamus and Tommy. Sadly missed by her brother John Joe (Dublin), sisters-in-law Eileen and Margaret McDermott and Ena O'Rourke, brother-in-law Paul Corcoran, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday, 20th December, from 5pm until 6.30 arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7o'clock. Mass of Christian burial on Thursday morning at 11 o clock. Funeral afterwards to Aughanagh Cemetery, Ballinafad. House strictly private at all times please.

Eileen Rogers (née Geelan), Feeragh, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Unexpectedly at U.C.H.G. (Retired N.T.) Beloved wife of Seamus and much loved mother of Harold and Jim. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law Helen and Carol, grandchildren Daniel, Joe, Liam and Tom, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, December 20th, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 21st, at 11am. followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. No flowers please.

Eileen Fowley (née Gillhooley), Main Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Eileen Fowley (nee Gillhooley), 17th December 2017 of Main Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Dearly loved mother of Joe. Sadlly missed by her daughter-in-law Olive, grandchildren Shane, Ava, Laura and Ray, sisters Mary, Peggy and Attie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today Wednesday to St. Mary's Church. Killenummery for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Care Society or Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

May they all Rest in Peace.