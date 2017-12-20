Over €9K raised for Leitrim charities through Give Together initiative

Bank of Ireland staff raised €9,395 for charitable causes in Leitrim in 2017 through the bank’s flagship charity and community initiative, Give Together.

The charity programme gives Bank of Ireland staff throughout Ireland the chance to lend support to their chosen charities or causes through fundraising and volunteering.

In total, just over €1.55 million was raised by bank staff across the country and over 900 days were volunteered this year.

Bank of Ireland also supported three flagship charities in 2017 – Age Action, the Irish Heart Foundation and the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

Some of this activity included:Age Action’s ‘Positive Ageing Week’, which saw 46 events such as coffee mornings and digital skills workshops take place throughout the country including 1 in Leitrim.

The Irish Heart Foundation’s ‘CRP 4 Schools’ programme, bringing lifesaving CPR training to 400 schools over the next two years including 3 schools to date in Leitrim.

Supporting 338 Jack & Jill families throughout the country, including 4 families in Leitrim.

Seamus Newcombe, Head of Bank of Ireland County Leitrim said: “Bank of Ireland is deeply connected across the whole county of Leitrim through its customers, branch networks, staff and community engagement programmes. It is significant that through the combined efforts of our colleagues and Give Together support over €9,000 has been raised for charitable organisations and that many community groups and initiatives in Leitrim have been supported.”