Carrick-on-Shannon public praised for quick response by Superintendent Kevin English

Leitrim District Superintendent, Kevin English, has praised members of the public for their quick response after they immediately contacted gardai when they witnessed a car being broken into last week.



Two men with addresses in Dublin have been refused bail in relation to the incident, which occurred over the weekend in Carrick-on-Shannon. The men are charged with the theft of a substantial amount of cash.



The men, aged in their 20’s and 30’s, are alleged to have carried out surveillance at a bank on Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, December 16 last and are alleged to have followed a businessman carrying a substantial sum of money, to Rosebank Shopping Centre.



The businessman is understood to have left his vehicle for a short period of time and when he returned discovered the cash had been taken.



Gardaí obtained CCTV footage of the suspected vehicle, and in a joint operation with Longford Gardaí, the two male suspects were arrested near Longford. Gardaí have since recovered all of the money.



Both men appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Saturday, December 16 where they were remanded in custody to Castlerea Prison to appear at Harristown District Court, tomorrow, Friday.



Speaking to the Leitrim Observer this week, Leitrim District Superintendent, Kevin English said he wished to “acknowledge the excellent co-operation of members of the public who witnessed the injured party's car being broken into at Rosebank Shopping Centre, and immediately alerted gardaí.”



He also thanked the gardai in Longford for their assistance with the apprehension of the two suspects.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to advise business people or any persons withdrawing cash from financial institutions to do so in small amounts and be vigilant that you are not being watched,” he said.



He stressed that at this time of year, people should be extra vigilant when using cash machines and when withdrawing substantial amounts of cash as criminals could be watching.