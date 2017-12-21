Funding announced for local animal welfare organisations

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., has announced funding awards of €2,560,000 to 111 animal welfare organisations throughout the country involved in protecting animal welfare. The payments will be made with immediate effect.

Locally, the following have been awarded funding:

Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre Ltd, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim €17,000

Fairyglen Community Animal Sanctuary, Arigna, Co. Roscommon €10,000

Hungry Horse Outside, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford €75,000

ISPCA National Animal Centre, Keenagh, Co. Longford €375,000

Precious Paws Animal Sanctuary, Gurteen, Co. Sligo €4,000

Sathya Sai Sanctuary Trust For Nature, Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo €12,000

Cavan SPCA, Shankill, Cavan €27,000

Roscommon SPCA, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon €20,000

The Minister went on to acknowledge that “these bodies provide a great service to the community in their work in safeguarding animals. Many of the recipients provide facilities for neglected animals that sadly in a large number of instances have been abandoned by irresponsible owners and the increased funding being awarded is evidence of my Department’s on-going commitment in protecting animal welfare and a recognition of the important role played by the many organisations throughout the country in safeguarding animals particularly pet and companion animals.”

The Minister said that he is greatly concerned with continuing incidences of sheep being terrorised and killed by roaming dogs and the message needs to get out to all dog owners in both urban and rural areas on the importance of knowing the whereabouts of your dog at all times.

“In many parts of the country, particularly urban areas, indiscriminate breeding particularly of dogs and cats has led to an oversupply of these animals which has led to an increased abandonment and the Minister went on to say “I would remind recipients of funding of the importance of having in place neutering programmes for cats and dogs and all animals being re-homed should be neutered unless veterinary opinion advises otherwise,” he said.