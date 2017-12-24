Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, December 24, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Darragh Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Leitrim



Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Carrick on Shannon Co. Leitrim, December 23rd 2017, following an accident Darragh, cherished son of his heartbroken mother Irene. Pre deceased by his beloved father Mel and loving Grandparents, deeply regretted by his uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home on St Stephens’s day December 26th from 2pm to 9pm. Family time only on Wednesday morning. Funeral Mass at 1pm Wednesday 27th in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola.

Fr. Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Fr. Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 21st December, 2017. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (née O'Reilly) Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Midleton, Cork

Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (nee O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly Shanagarry, Midleton, Co. Cork. Thursday 21st December 2017 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, son Pat (Shancurry), daughters Martina (Mahanagh) and Mary Foley (Kilclare), daughter-in-law Majella, son-im-law. Burial will take place on Wednesday 27th December in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ladysbridge, Co.Cork, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo.



Mary Teresa Farrell (née Dowd), Glenballythomas, Tulsk, Roscommon

Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital. In her 91st year. Wife of the late Tommy Joe. Much loved mother of Tommy (Jnr). Mary Teresa will be sadly missed by her son, brother Mickey, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, special neighbour Pauline, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday (24th Dec) at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.



