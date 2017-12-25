Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 25, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Darragh Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Leitrim

Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Carrick on Shannon Co. Leitrim, December 23rd 2017, following an accident Darragh, cherished son of his heartbroken mother Irene. Pre deceased by his beloved father Mel and loving Grandparents, deeply regretted by his uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home on St Stephens’s day December 26th from 2pm to 9pm. Family time only on Wednesday morning. Funeral Mass at 1pm Wednesday 27th in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola.

Michael Smyth,Derrintovey, Dowra, Leitrim



The death has occured at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton of Michael Smyth, Derrintovey, Dowra, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel on Tuesday morning from 11.00am until 12 noon followed by removal to St Colmcille's Church, Newbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.00pm. Burial to follow in Newbridge Old Cemetery.

Alice Brennan, (née McTernan), Mullaghmore, Killargue, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Alice Brennan (nee McTernan), Pennsylvania, USA and formerly of Mullaghmore, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Sister of Maureen McGurrin, Larkfield, Killargue, Co. Leitrim; Joe McTernan, Mullaghmore, Killargue; Michael McTernan, Carrowkeel, Ballisodare; Ann O'Rourke, Kilcossy, Dromahair; Breege Coggins, Rathcormac, Sligo. Requiem Mass in St Bridget's Church, Killargue on Wednesday, the 27th of December, at 7pm. Alice Brennan will be interred in Pennsylvania on the 27th of December.

Margaret Sweeney, (née Loughlin), Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballinaglera, Leitrim



The death has occured of Margaret Sweeney nee Loughlin, Church Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 24th December, 2017, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her brother Micheal. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Pauric, daughters; Lorraine and Laura, sons; Paul and Andrew, grandchildren; Michael and Dara, brothers; Cyril, Gene, Sean, Noel, sisters; Teresa, Eileen, Madeline and Laurean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at her residence at Church Street, Ballinamore on Tuesday (26th December, 2017) from 2.00pm - 10.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Wednesday 27th December for funeral Mass at 1.00pm followed by interment to Oughteragh Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cancer Care West care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Fr. Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Fr. Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 21st December, 2017. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (née O'Reilly) Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Midleton, Cork

Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (nee O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly Shanagarry, Midleton, Co. Cork. Thursday 21st December 2017 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, son Pat (Shancurry), daughters Martina (Mahanagh) and Mary Foley (Kilclare), daughter-in-law Majella, son-im-law. Burial will take place on Wednesday 27th December in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ladysbridge, Co.Cork, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Elizabeth McHugh, Bundoran, Donegal / Ballyshannon, Donegal / Omagh, Tyrone

Elizabeth McHugh, (fondly known as Bessie), Elesmere Court, Dinglei Coush, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Abbeylands, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, and Omagh, Co. Tyrone, peacefully on Saturday December 23rd 2017, at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Sadly missed by her loving and devoted family. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary, Ballyshannon on Tuesday (Dec 26th) evening from 5.30pm until removal at 6.45pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday morning (Dec 27th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.