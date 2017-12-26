Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, December 26

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area

Mary McGirr (née Rynne), Ballykillone, Donegal Town, Donegal / Laghey, Donegal / Kinlough, Leitrim



The death has taken place, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Mary McGirr (nee Rynne) Ballykillone, Donegal town, formerly Main Street, Laghey and Park, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Remains reposing at her residence in Ballykillone tomorrow, Wednesday, from 11am to 9pm. Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Margaret Sweeney (née Loughlin), Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballinaglera



The death has occured of Margaret Sweeney nee Loughlin, Church Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, December 24 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Remains reposing at her residence at Church Street, Ballinamore today, Tuesday (26th December, 2017) from 2pm - 10pm with removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on tomorrow, Wednesday 27 December for funeral Mass at 1pm followed by interment to Oughteragh Cemetery.

Darragh Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Leitrim

Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Carrick on Shannon Co. Leitrim, December 23rd 2017, following an accident Darragh, cherished son of his heartbroken mother Irene. Pre deceased by his beloved father Mel and loving Grandparents, deeply regretted by his uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home on St Stephens’s day December 26th from 2pm to 9pm. Family time only on Wednesday morning. Funeral Mass at 1pm Wednesday 27th in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola.





Fr. Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Fr. Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 21st December, 2017. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (née O'Reilly) Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Midleton, Cork

Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (nee O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly Shanagarry, Midleton, Co. Cork. Thursday 21st December 2017 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, son Pat (Shancurry), daughters Martina (Mahanagh) and Mary Foley (Kilclare), daughter-in-law Majella, son-im-law. Burial will take place on Wednesday 27th December in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ladysbridge, Co.Cork, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo.