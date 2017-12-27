A cold day with some wintry showers

According to Met Éireann it will be a cold, bright and breezy day with good sunny spells and scattered showers in Connacht today. Some of the showers will be heavy and wintry, especially in parts of Sligo and Leitrim, leading to some accumulations of snow on higher ground. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in fresh and gusty, northwest winds.



Tonight

Tonight will be very cold with showers dying out and long clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of zero to -3 degrees with a widespread frost and some icy roads in light, westerly winds.