Today's local deaths notices

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Bridie Brady, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Bridie Brady (née Seery), Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, 27th December, 2017. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons Seamus and P.J., daughters Catherine, Mary (Mulligan, Bornacoola), Dympna (Kiernan, Granard) and Irene (Farrell, Fore), sister Katie, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Care Centre Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Friday, from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock with prayers at 6 o’clock. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Colmcilles’s Church, Aughnacliffe for Mass of the Resurrection at 10 o’clock, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph’s Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please. The family wish to thank most sincerely the staff of St. Joseph's Care Centre for the care and kindness shown to their mother.

Michael Sweeney, Galway City / Keshcarrigan and Fenagh, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael Sweeney, Mount Pleasant Drive, Rahoon Road, Galway City and formerly of Keshcarrigan and Fenagh, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, 28th December, 2017. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and his brothers Eamonn and Seamus; sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Declan, daughters Clodagh and Joan, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law Ronan, grandchildren Megan, Sean and Cathy, brother Pat, sisters Pauline and Nancy, friend Gretta, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Friday, 29th December from 5 o'c. with removal at 7 o'c. to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Funeral after 10 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 30th December to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only please

Mary (Mai) Gilroy, Strabragan, Lough Allen,Co. Roscommon



Mary (Mai) Gilroy (née Reynolds), Strabragan, Lough Allen, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday, December 28th, 2017, peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton, surrounded by her devoted family. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and sons John and baby Francis. She will be sadly missed by her son Michéal, daughters Helena, Mary, Dympna, Imelda and Deirdre, sister Philomena, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on (Friday) December 29th from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home, on (Saturday) December 30th, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1p.m. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Fr. Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Fr. Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 21st December, 2017. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus (Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne (Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend, Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.