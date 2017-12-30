Leitrim man tells judge "I was drunk" when asked why he stole money from a tip jar

Christopher Stokes, 9 Rosebank, Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted of theft when he appeared before a recent sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Mr Stokes, who had earlier been removed from the court by Gardai when he became unruly, appeared accused of the larceny of €11.10 from a tip jar at the Phoenix Court, Chinese Restaurant, Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon.

When the accusation was put to him Mr Stokes replied, “Half that money was mine. €6 was mine, €4 was theirs.”

Mr Stokes, who pleaded guilty to the offence added, “I was drunk.”

When it was put to him by Judge Kevin P. Kilrane that, “This happens all the time,” Mr Stokes replied, “I know.”

When asked why he failed to appear in court in the morning before Gardai had to locate him, Mr Stokes replied, “I forgot to come in.”

Judge Kilrane imposed a conviction and a €100 fine.