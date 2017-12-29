PSNI appeal for assistance in locating two missing women

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the family of two missing women, 28 year old Saoirse Smyth and 47 year old Joanne Phelan, are appealing for help from those in the Republic of Ireland.

The families of the missing women are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare, especially as there has been no contact with them over the Christmas period.

Saoirse Smyth, is described as being 4’11” tall, slim build, with red hair and blue eyes. Saoirse was last seen in the Belfast area in May 2017.

Joanne Phelan, is described as being 5’5” tall, slight built, with brown shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. Joanne was last seen in the Newry area in February 2017.

PSNI Detective Inspector, Paul Rowland said: "It is believed that Saoirse and Joanne may be together and we are appealing to Saoirse and Joanne, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts to contact Police on +44 28 9065 0222, quoting reference 833 19/12/17.”