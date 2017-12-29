Weather warning: Met Éireann issue Status Orange warning ahead of Storm Dylan

A Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for all of Connacht as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath for Saturday night.

Storm Dylan is expected to hit Ireland tomorrow evening and its impact will be felt throughout the night and into Sunday morning.

According to Met Éireann the storm is expected track is northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast. The biggest impact from the storm will be across counties in Connacht and Ulster where mean winds will reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 120km/h.

The warning remains in place from 9pm tomorrow until 6am on Sunday, December 31.